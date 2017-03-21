Just six months ago, Republicans found it unthinkable that a president might enter the White House under the cloud of an FBI investigation. “Can this country afford to have a president under investigation by the FBI?” Senator Marco Rubio, campaigning for Donald Trump, asked about Hillary Clinton in September. “Think of the trauma that would do to this country.” White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, then head of the Republican National Committee, took it further: “This alone should be disqualifying for anyone seeking the presidency, a job that is supposed to begin each morning with a top-secret intelligence briefing.” Trump himself insisted Clinton’s FBI troubles should keep her from getting even “a low-level security clearance.” House Speaker Paul Ryan went so far as to ask Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to halt the daily briefings Clinton received as a presidential nominee. Ad Policy

On Monday, FBI Director James Comey confirmed that, since July, his agency has been investigating alleged coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials in the hacking and dissemination of Democratic Party campaign materials. The GOP response is predictably hypocritical and pathetic. Trump himself spent Monday morning preemptively rebutting Comey and insisting the “real story” is the “leaking of classified information.” In the House Intelligence Committee, GOP members heard their marching orders, and began pushing Comey to discuss leaks about his investigation rather than the spectacular news that he was confirming an investigation existed.

Benghazi-gate über-prober Representative Trey Gowdy was particularly strident, blaming the leaks on former Obama administration intelligence officials. We should note that Gowdy’s infamous Benghazi committee didn’t just leak; it spewed damaging as well as false information about Clinton’s role in the 2012 Libya attack indiscriminately around the capitol. “One thing you and I agree on is the felonious dissemination of classified material most definitely is a crime,” Gowdy told Comey with a straight face, but the FBI director refused to even confirm that assertion. Maybe Comey is investigating Gowdy’s handling of classified information—who can say?

Committee chair Devin Nunes had already told Fox News Sunday that the leak of former Trump national-security advisor Mike Flynn’s Russia conversations to the media is “the one crime we know that’s been committed.” On Monday, Nunes joined Gowdy in urging more attention to intelligence-community leaks, but he also gave the day its headline, telling Comey, “There is a big, gray cloud that you’ve now put over people who have very important work to do to lead this country. And so the faster you can get to the bottom of this, it’s going to be better for all Americans.”

I’d quarrel with the first part of Nunes’s claim—it isn’t Comey but Trump campaign associates like former manager Paul Manafort, foreign-policy adviser Carter Page, and the awful Roger Stone, along with short-term staffers like Flynn, who put the “cloud” over the Trump administration, by their own associations with Russia and/or their lies about them. I’d agree on the second part, though: The faster Comey can get to the bottom of Trump’s ties to Russia, the better for all Americans.