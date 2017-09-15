Want to Fight Back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

From the very beginning of the Trump administration, Devin Nunes, the California congressman and Donald Trump loyalist, has battled to deny, obstruct, and obfuscate the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference and, especially, the question of whether Trump and members of his campaign team colluded or coordinated with Russia. As early as this past February, Nunes, who chairs the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), echoed the president by warning against a “witch hunt,” insisting that “there’s nothing there.” So over-the-top was Nunes in defending the president that in April he had to recuse himself, stepping aside from leading HPSCI’s investigation of Russiagate, with Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican, comparing him to Inspector Clouseau. Ad Policy

But Nunes hasn’t gone away, and he hasn’t exactly distanced himself from the investigation either, even though Representative Mike Conaway, a Texas Republican who is more measured and judicious than Nunes, is now leading the committee’s work on Russiagate. Nunes is back, and he’s once again doing his best to derail the HPSCI. “It feels like here and there we make a 10-yard gain and then we go five yards back. We’re inching forward and then you see this obstructive behavior by the chairman, and you get frustrated,” Representative Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat who serves on the committee, told The Nation in an interview this week. “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t destructive when the chairman does what he’s done.” Russiagate Who Is Felix Sater, and Why Is Donald Trump So Afraid of Him? Bob Dreyfuss Seth Rich, Conspiracy Theorists, and Russiagate ‘Truthers’ Bob Dreyfuss Why Trump’s Attacks on Mueller Are Getting Some Surprising Pushback—From Republicans Bob Dreyfuss

Nunes’s latest wrecking ball was released in late August, when he issued subpoenas to both the FBI and the Justice Department, demanding in a subsequent letter that the two agencies turn over “any and all documents relating to the agencies’ relationship with then former British Secret Intelligence Service officer Christopher Steele and/or the so-called ‘Trump Dossier.’” And, incredibly, Nunes—acting on his own authority, without asking for or receiving support from the HPSCI itself—threatened to seek a “resolution to hold the Attorney General and Director of the FBI in contempt of Congress” if they fail to cooperate. Republicans seeking to protect Trump have acted like a phalanx of octopi, squirting black ink into troubled waters.