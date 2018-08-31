For seven months, starting last fall, Mia Birdsong traveled to cities across the country to find out how people struggling to make ends meet would use an unconditional cash infusion, or Universal Basic Income (UBI). Their answers, she found, were surprisingly unsurprising: A reliable car to shave 90 minutes off a daily commute; a years-overdue visit to family just across the state line; a football uniform for a child hoping to try out for the school team; a couple of 20-dollar bills in the sock drawer—for emergencies only. Ad Policy Cities Rising These Democratic Socialists Aren’t Just Targeting Incumbent Politicians Jimmy Tobias In the Age of Disaster Capitalism, Is ‘Survival Socialism’ the Solution? Laura Flanders More in this series

“The things that people would want out of a Universal Basic Income shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone,” says Birdsong, a senior fellow of the Economic Security Project and a Fellow with New America’s Family-Centered Social Policy program. “They care about the same things that everybody cares about: home ownership, their children’s education, their own education. They would use the money to make sure that their extended families and communities are okay.” Such findings point towards a long-proven conclusion among social scientists: The ripple effects of direct cash transfers extend far wider than in-kind transfers, which end when the food stamps have run out, or when the housing voucher has been cashed in.

Different versions of Universal Basic Income have found supporters across centuries, continents, and political spectrums. Advocates on the left argue that, in addition to providing a necessary safety net for the millions of Americans in poverty, UBI would improve the bargaining power of low-wage workers and reduce the patronizing interference and stigma often associated with government assistance. And now, with some 80 percent of full-time workers reporting that they live paycheck to paycheck and few accessing welfare, a renewed wave of interest is growing. With millions of jobs hanging by a thread stretched thinner and thinner by increased automation, UBI appears to many as an appropriately radical solution, especially in the cities in closest proximity to automation’s pull.