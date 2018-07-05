The most important political task of the year is blocking Trump’s Supreme Court pick. It can be done, John Nichols argues—with the right political strategy: organizing in the states with the swing votes, Maine and Alaska. It’s not New York and LA but rather Portland and Anchorage where the fight will be won. Ad Policy

Also: Just eight years ago Democrats held not only the presidency but both houses of Congress. How did they lose so much in such a short time? Thomas Frank explains the disaster, and how, for millions of people, the recession of 2008 has never ended. His new book is Rendezvous with Oblivion: Reports from a Sinking Society.

Plus: “Does your job make a meaningful contribution to the world?” David Graeber posted that question on the internet—and a million people clicked on it. A lot of them posted answers. Now his book about those answers is out—it’s called Bullshit Jobs, and it casts dramatic light on our economy and politics.