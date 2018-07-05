The most important political task of the year is blocking Trump’s Supreme Court pick. It can be done, John Nichols argues—with the right political strategy: organizing in the states with the swing votes, Maine and Alaska. It’s not New York and LA but rather Portland and Anchorage where the fight will be won.
Also: Just eight years ago Democrats held not only the presidency but both houses of Congress. How did they lose so much in such a short time? Thomas Frank explains the disaster, and how, for millions of people, the recession of 2008 has never ended. His new book is Rendezvous with Oblivion: Reports from a Sinking Society.
Plus: “Does your job make a meaningful contribution to the world?” David Graeber posted that question on the internet—and a million people clicked on it. A lot of them posted answers. Now his book about those answers is out—it’s called Bullshit Jobs, and it casts dramatic light on our economy and politics.