In 2016, Sarah Jackson and Daria Morrison were arrested in Los Angeles and charged with participating in a series of robberies. The judge ordered that they both remain incarcerated while their case was being decided unless they paid $150,000 bail. Testimony in Daria’s preliminary hearing would later reveal that neither robbed anyone, though they were both passengers in a car with the person that did. Ad Policy

Sarah and Daria, whose names have been changed to protect their privacy, were 20-year-old black women with little money and no criminal record. Sarah cared for her young son by herself. Daria was a college student, with a waitressing job, who helped her unemployed mother pay bills. She hoped one day to go to law school.

Sarah was unable to pay bail. When the prosecutor, who had successfully argued at the bail hearing that she was too dangerous to release without bond, offered her “time served”—release from jail—in exchange for a guilty plea, she quickly agreed. Conditions in jail were miserable: poor sanitation, bad food, and little chance for recreation or fresh air. Most importantly for Sarah, she was separated from her small child. She accepted the conviction for two felony counts of robbery, each a “strike” under California’s harsh “three strikes” law; five years of probation; and a seven-year suspended sentence. Any violation of the rules of her probation, including missing an appointment with her probation officer, would send her to prison.

Daria’s father found a bail bondsman who offered her low up-front and monthly payments to cover a 6 percent fee for a bail bond, discounted from the usual 10 percent. She was released and gained the benefits of contesting her charges from outside of jail. She could comfortably meet with her lawyer, wear her own clothes to court, and get back to work and school. Most of all, without the pressure of being in jail, she could take her time to prepare her defense properly, including litigating the preliminary hearing, which revealed her limited role in the robberies. Eventually, her charges were reduced to much less serious ones. She got no additional jail time, and if she completes her probation and community service, she can have the case dismissed altogether. She still makes payments to the bondsman, but she’s grateful for the future ahead of her. Daria was able to fight her case successfully because she was out of custody. She said she felt the judge was “looking at her differently,” because she was “not looking like a criminal like everybody else.” Related Article Criminalizing Homelessness Violates Basic Human Rights John Raphling