Chuck Todd posed an instructive question toward the close of the second of this week’s two Democratic presidential debates: “President Obama in his first year wanted to address both health care and climate. And he could only get one signature issue accomplished; it was, obviously, health care. He didn’t get to do climate change. You may only get one shot… What is that first issue for your presidency?” Ad Policy

The ten candidates who debated Thursday night in Miami generally gave appealing, if predictable, answers. There were mentions of ending gun violence (California Congressman Eric Swalwell), addressing climate change (Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper) and delivering “a $1,000 freedom dividend for every American adult starting at age 18” (former tech executive Andrew Yang).

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand spoke of “passing a family bill of rights that includes a national paid leave plan, universal pre-K, affordable daycare, and making sure that women and families can thrive in the workplace no matter who they are,” and California Senator Kamala Harris announced “Oh, I like that.” Then Harris, the candidate who turned in the strongest debate performance of the evening, mentioned her plan to enact a middle-class and working-families tax cut.

However, while Harris had many fine moments Thursday night, she did not go to the heart of the matter on the priorities question. Neither did the other candidates who got specific about particular issues.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders got closer. He rejected “the premise that there’s only one or two issues out there” and spoke to the need for a broader approach. “We need a political revolution.” said the senator. “People have got to stand up and take on the special interests. We can transform this country.”

Confronting special interests is vital. But Sanders did not close the deal. That job fell to South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who provided the essential answer. “We’ve got to fix our democracy before it’s too late,” he said. “Get that right, climate, immigration, taxes, and every other issue gets better.”

On a day when the United State Supreme Court issued a decision that made it harder to address the gerrymandering that thwarts the will of the people in congressional and legislative elections nationwide, Buttigieg recognized that a new president must address the structural flaws in the politics of a country where the man who loses the popular vote can become president. Current Issue View our current issue

The democracy reforms—securing voting rights, ending gerrymandering, getting big money out of politics, eliminating the Electoral College—will not come easily. And the next president won’t be able to focus on structural issues alone; climate change, inequality, questions of war and peace cannot be neglected.

Buttigieg knows this. But what he also knows is that democracy issues must, as the Brennan Center for Justice suggests, be understood as a “First Agenda Item.” They have to be prioritized because our the flaws in our democracy have begun to constrain our governance. They make it possible for Republicans with unpopular ideas and corrupt strategies to obstruct even able and popular Democratic presidents.

This focus on democratic reform is not a new theme for Buttigieg. From the start of his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, he has argued that “No issue that we care about—from gun safety to immigration, from climate to education to paid family leave—will advance easily unless our democracy is restored.” Writing earlier this year, in the journal Democracy, Buttigieg explained: “The stakes of this political season are much higher than those of any election, as the time has come to do something about the weakness of our democracy itself.”

The mayor described the crisis:

The whole story of American progress could be told as a lurching but unmistakable march toward political equality, approaching a day when every American’s vote truly matters. Yet in my lifetime, this progress has not just slowed but gone into retreat. As we know, voter ID laws, felon disenfranchisement, twisted registration requirements, and purges have diminished access to the vote. Meanwhile, many votes are successfully cast, yet mean little in the context of gerrymandered districts. The Electoral College effectively means that, in a state like Indiana, our votes for the presidency only matter every 40 years or so. At least we Hoosiers have it better than fellow American citizens in the District of Columbia or the territories, who have no vote at all for Senate and, almost more insultingly, vote for a delegate in Congress who, in turn, may not vote on the floor.

Buttigieg asked a set of fundamental questions: “When will we outgrow the Electoral College and become a nation where the people pick our President? Why are we loath to adjust the size of the House of Representatives, or act to ensure that voter registration is made either universal or obsolete? Who can rebut the premise that every American citizen ought to have two senators and a real member of Congress? And why are we afraid to push a constitutionally guaranteed right to vote?”

He acknowledged that “such reforms are ambitious.” But Buttigieg concluded,