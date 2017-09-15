Most Popular

Within the country the public discourse surrounding the Rohingya is largely driven by a powerful xenophobic Buddhist nationalist lobby that believes human rights should be conferred selectively. In their view, political leaders who push for universal rights do so at the risk of jeopardizing the rights of Buddhists. Like ethnically fissured societies the world over, the fear in Myanmar is that to enfranchise one group would imperil the security of all other communities.

This may be why the violence has intensified since the end of military rule: Democratization, in eyes of many, risks leveling the political playing field and granting the Rohingya a platform from which to erode the social standing of Buddhism and, in turn, a national identity so entwined with the faith. “We don’t want Muslims to swallow our country,” a member of the ultra-nationalist Ma Ba Tha group said recently. “Then this country will be a Muslim country…[and] the land we inherited from our former generations will be lost in our time.” Current Issue View our current issue

Thus, while Western governments demand that Suu Kyi speaks out, she may quietly reason that to do so would inflame public opinion and imperil her political power.

Suu Kyi’s apparent transformation in character may have surprised many of her long-time supporters abroad, but there is something else to remember: Never had the decades-long suffering of the Rohingya featured on the radar of the pro-democracy movement in Myanmar, and never were they incorporated into the narrative of the wider struggle of persecuted minorities. In that sense, while the denunciation of her apparent break in principles is warranted, there is also a continuity in her unwillingness to speak up that shines an unflattering light back on the history of the pro-democracy movement.

This silence raises a final, uncomfortable question that both Suu Kyi, and her supporters in the West, will need to address: What vision does Myanmar’s de facto leader have for the society she is trying to help mold? In the most generous scenario, she’s playing the long game, waiting until her power is consolidated to a point that allows her to really challenge the military. But, even then, what will happen in the meantime? In failing to counter both the military and an exclusionary ideology that is growing increasingly venomous, she is enabling a culture where violence is considered acceptable in determining who does and does not belong in a changing society.

Myanmar has proven to be among the most compelling recent experiments in democratization. But it has also produced that most pernicious, and hauntingly familiar, of democratic outcomes: a majority who see their neighbors as a threat to a country they claim for themselves. The fear of a national identity becoming unmoored from a Bamar (the ethnic group that makes up about two-thirds of Myanmar’s population) and Buddhist core—a specter so deftly raised by the military—stands as the most significant achievement of Myanmar’s xenophobic nationalist project. It induces a sense of vulnerability that rallies people around a single, unifying, and deadly cause.