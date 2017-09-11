Most Popular

2 The Las Vegas Police Union Goes in the Gutter to Attack Michael Bennett

3 Too Many Americans Think Patriotism Means Racism and Xenophobia

Even Gonzalez, who is the most moderate candidate and the only one who still makes traditional appeals to “safety” and “getting criminals off the streets,” is still far to the left by national standards. But his challengers go even further, pledging a total end to broken-windows policing and an aggressive phasing-out of cash bail. They also pledge to send far fewer people to Rikers Island and to explore different alternatives to incarceration, reaching out to community groups and establishing mental-health courts and drug courts. The challengers also talk a lot about reforming the “culture” of the office. Ama Dwimoh, currently special counsel to the Brooklyn borough president, praises Ken Thompson’s effort to overturn wrongful convictions, but wants to establish an independent review unit for prosecutorial misconduct. At a recent two-hour forum, audience members expressed to me that they had difficulty telling the candidates’ platforms apart—all seemed to agree on the major points, and differed only in how they articulated their vision. Current Issue View our current issue

Given these similarities, the candidates are mostly running on “character” and “experience,” attempting to differentiate themselves from the conviction-happy culture of the Brooklyn office. Vincent Gentile, who has never worked in the Brooklyn DA’s office but currently represents the Bay Ridge neighborhood in City Council, says he’d bring Thompson’s outsider spirit to the job. Anne Swern, who worked as managing counsel to the Brooklyn public defenders’ office, said she’d bring a perspective from “the other side” to the job. Marc Fliedner talks up his DSA membership and his record of prosecuting police misconduct (he convicted Akai Gurley’s killer), while Patricia Gatling, who headed the NYC Commission on Human Rights for over a decade, cites her background as evidence she’ll bring a “holistic” approach to dispensing justice.

But activists who work around issues of mass incarceration and police brutality are skeptical of even the challengers’ progressive credentials. New York area organizers who spoke on background because their organizations have endorsed (or cannot endorse) in the race expressed wariness of Gonzalez’s closeness to bail-bond companies and the PBA, but also noted that reformist positions are “politically convenient” in New York at the moment, and that all the candidates primarily have backgrounds as criminal prosecutors. One organizer spoke of a “race to the left” in Brooklyn and emphasized that all the candidates except Gentile served as prosecutors in the DA’s office under Ken Thompson’s corrupt and disgraced predecessor, Charles Hynes. The candidates all talk a big progressive game, these organizers suggested, but there’s no telling how much of it they’d actually follow through on.

Considering the country’s track record in recent years with electing progressive prosecutors, these organizers might be justified in their skepticism. While many have celebrated the new officeholders, their performance has been mixed. The archetypal figure in this respect is Kamala Harris, whom The New York Times Magazine deemed a “top cop in the era of Black Lives Matter.” Harris made a number of bold reforms to the criminal-justice system when elected as chief prosecutor in San Francisco—she established a community-college program for offenders and went after polluters and profiteers—but also cracked down on sex workers and fought to preserve both the death penalty and a harsh life-sentencing rule.

Other local prosecutors have records that are just as checkered as Harris’s. Elected on the suggestion that they will be tough on police and soft on vulnerable and disadvantaged populations, these prosecutors proceed to maintain or increase the harsh convictions and sentences of their predecessors. Chicago’s former state’s attorney Anita Alvarez, who labeled herself a “progressive,” was ousted after she delayed prosecuting the cop who shot Laquan McDonald in the back 16 times. Her successor, Kim Foxx, was catapulted to victory by a host of local progressive organizations, but since taking office has had a mixed record; she has taken steps to move the county away from cash bail and ease up convictions on low-level crimes, but has also called for harsher prosecution of gun offenses and has declined to revisit two high-profile cases of police misconduct. Kim Ogg, elected as a reformer district attorney in Houston and praised for her position on the death penalty, recently announced in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey that “looters” would be prosecuted with extra force. Slate and The Marshall Project have also chronicled the ambiguous performance of supposed reformers elected in cities as far and wide as Denver, Baton Rouge, and Tampa.

That was even before Larry Krasner, a radical civil-rights lawyer who has sued the police 75 times and defended Black Lives Matter in court, won the Democratic primary for district attorney of Philadelphia. Based on their platforms, any of the candidates running for Brooklyn DA would join Krasner as among the most progressive prosecutors in the country, but experience has shown that prosecutors often stop short of promised reforms once they take office. It’s wise for even traditional candidates to model themselves as outsiders and progressives in this political climate, and even for those who are sincere, entrenched cultures at big-city offices like Brooklyn’s can be cutthroat and resistant to change.

Nevertheless, local prosecutors have a great deal of influence on the criminal-justice process in their cities, and electing serious and ambitious reformers is nothing less than urgent. The Brooklyn DA’s office, one of the largest in the country, is a ripe place to start, in this regard. One organizer who commented on the race celebrated the fact that district-attorney positions have become political, but had hoped to see more attention and mobilization around the Brooklyn election than actually occurred. DA candidates have started running like politicians, the organizer noted—now they need to be held accountable like politicians, too.