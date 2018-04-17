Most Popular

The IUF is similarly continuing a protests in Lampung Province, Indonesia, at the exporter Great Pineapple, where workers were unilaterally laid off in 2016 and denied final wage payments, cutting off dialogue with the union.

At the Lampung operations of US-based multinational Phillips Seafood, which dominates the fishery supply chain from the Pacific to the Northeast, egregious abuses have been documented at a crabmeat-processing plant where workers have been laboring for 15 years without a contract, despite repeated mass protests demanding permanent, union-protected jobs. Back in 2015, more than 100 employees of the facility were abruptly dismissed amid an historic unionization drive, and the union has responded by calling out Phillips on its recent campaign to promote its brand as environmentally friendly. According to IUF, out of the 205 fired workers, only 50 were allowed to come back—as casual workers contracted on a daily basis—”on condition that they were not trade union members.” Though the company has been emphasizing its extensive fishing operations in Southeast Asia under the guise of promoting “sustainable” fishing, Indonesian activists counter that Phillips is actually exploiting Indonesia’s waters simply because its US-based stocks have been so heavily depleted. By moving massive crabmeat operations overseas to feed its global market, “the company claims to be promoting sustainable fisheries. In fact it relies on disposable jobs.”

The workers at the coastal factories represent one end of a supply chain rife with abuses: Recent investigations by the AP and the International Labor Organisation have revealed massive labor abuses across the waters of Southeast Asia. In Indonesia specifically, a 2016 study found about 1,100 instances of labor and trafficking violations, ranging from excessive working hours to enslavement and murder of workers on fishing vessels. Current Issue View our current issue

Other global brands targeted by the new IUF federation, including Nestle, Indofoods, and Unilever, have been linked to labor abuses in Indonesia’s palm plantations, a primary source of palm oil for industries across the world. Human-rights investigators have exposed endemic exploitation, such as child labor involving children as young as age 8, inadequate safety equipment, and poverty wages of about $2.50 a day.

While the unions’ efforts currently focuses on food processing workers, every campaign to bolster workers rights at one link in the production chain can uplift the rights of workers across sectors. On a global scale, independent unions can improve transparency and corporate accountability along a transnational production chain that currently lacks legal oversight or traceability of products, and often skirts regulation under corruption-plagued governments.

Because of overall weak enforcement of labor rights in Indonesia, workers face extreme economic insecurity as well as risk of retaliation if they dare to organize. But because the Swiss-based IUF organizes across the food, agricultural, and hospitality industries, their structure provides a global, multi-industrial platform for labor organizing on a range of labor and human-rights issues. Recent campaigns have tackled slavery in fisheries across Southeast Asia, sexual harassment in multinational factories, and fast-food workers’ rights.

Just as the union movement for food-processing workers launches in Indonesia, the IUF-affiliated FSPM Union is mobilizing a homegrown fast-food workers campaign, seeking union recognition and decent working conditions at the Champ Resto restaurant chain after years of struggling with job insecurity, suppression of organizers, and denial of health-care entitlements. They are joining a wave of fast-food organizing in Thailand and other Asian countries, in parallel with the US-based Fight for 15 campaign at low-wage fast-food outlets.

According to IUF General Secretary Sue Longley, under Indonesia’s “corrupt legal system,” even in unionized workplaces, “employers routinely tell workers that wages are excluded from collective bargaining because they are a ‘commercial secret’! Two decades after Suharto was forced from power, workers are still waiting for democracy at the workplace.” The new federation provides a basis for “a solidarity network which can give broad support to workplace struggles and strengthen the fight for independent, democratic union power in Indonesia.”

Twenty years after liberation from dictatorship, Indonesia has shifted to neoliberal capitalism. The next phase in its historical reckoning is giving workers an independent voice in a budding democracy.

*This post has been corrected by changing a previously missplaced reference to Phillips Seafood workers, not Coca Cola, and the location of Champo Resto.