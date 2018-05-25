Most Popular

1 Meet the Rising New Housing Movement That Wants to Create Homes for All

2 The Social Shaming of Racists Is Working

5 There Is Power in a Union

On May 18, Perez said the DNC needed to maintain strict neutrality “because we think the voters should decide that.”

That was then. This is now. On May 24, Perez appeared at the New York State Democratic Party convention to deliver an all-in endorsement of Governor Andrew Cuomo and his running mate, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “You’ve been delivering results and you’ve been delivering results that have made people’s lives better,” declared the DNC chair. “That’s why Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul are charter members of the accomplishments wing of the Democratic Party, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse them.” Current Issue View our current issue

What gives? Both Cuomo and Hochul face spirited primary challenges from progressive Democrats who have captured public attention and endorsements, and who seem to be stirring the imaginations of the younger Democrats and the independents and new voters the party needs. In support of Cuomo’s challenger, Cynthia Nixon, New York Working Families Party director Bill Lipton says: “She is fighting for a New York for all of us, that leaves no one behind. That means fair funding for all our public schools, a criminal justice system that serves all our communities and a campaign finance system that puts working families first, not wealthy donors. We believe Democratic primary voters will choose her as well.” The WFP, which backed Sanders in 2016 and this year is backing many progressive Democrats in primary fights, is also supporting Hochul’s challenger, New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, whom it hails for helping to “lead the fight to end the abuse of stop-and-frisk, prevent gun violence, and for affordable housing, equity, and social justice.”

So why is the chairman of the Democratic National Committee appearing at a state Democratic convention to endorse a pair of candidates who face hotly contested primaries? Perez says he’s been politically and personally friendly with the Cuomo family for years.

But, as an inner-circle Democrat who has been active in party politics for decades, Perez has (like all party chairs) been politically and personally friendly with a lot of prominent Democrats for a long time. A number of people he knows are running this year. A number of people he knows—including several who played important roles in advancing his political career—might run for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020. Will they to be counted in “the accomplishments wing of the Democratic Party” that somehow merits more generous consideration than the candidates with whom Perez and other inner-circle Democrats are less familiar? Or simply less friendly?

This is a serious question. And a serious issue, which Tom Perez summed up well in March of this year, when he explained during a C-SPAN conversation that the DNC must avoid even the hint of favoritism.

“One thing we’ve learned at the DNC is that when you, in fact or in perception, are trying to put the thumb on the scale in a spirited primary, that can undermine public confidence in us,” said the chairman.

Parties are rarely pure or perfect when it comes to staying clear of primaries, especially when incumbents are challenged.

But Perez articulated a high standard—no thumbs on the scale—which was exactly what was needed.

Then, on Thursday, Perez put his own thumb on the scale in a spirited primary—in fact and in perception. In so doing, the DNC chair undermined confidence in the Democratic Party at a point when it simply cannot afford to be seen as a party that maintains high standards of fairness except when it doesn’t. Tom Perez needs to recognize that this is exactly the wrong impression for the party to be sending about 2018—and 2020.