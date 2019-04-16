Today we speak to Joanne Atkins-Ingram, the mother of Braeden Bradforth, who died of exertional heatstroke in a non-contact practice at Garden City Community College. We also speak to the family’s attorney, Jill Elaine Greene, and talk about the toxic culture of football as well as the communal support the family has received in the wake of the tragedy.
We also have Choice Words on racism and privilege in the NBA, brought to you by a Kyle Korver essay in the Players Tribune. We also have an obscure Just Stand Up award and a Just Sit Down Award. All that and more on this week’s show!
Joanne Atkins-Ingram
Twitter: @jjab824
#justice4braeden
Zirin
Searching for Justice After the Death of Football Player Braeden Bradforth
Kyle Korver Challenges Every White Athlete to Listen and Act