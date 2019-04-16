Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Today we speak to Joanne Atkins-Ingram, the mother of Braeden Bradforth, who died of exertional heatstroke in a non-contact practice at Garden City Community College. We also speak to the family’s attorney, Jill Elaine Greene, and talk about the toxic culture of football as well as the communal support the family has received in the wake of the tragedy. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words on racism and privilege in the NBA, brought to you by a Kyle Korver essay in the Players Tribune. We also have an obscure Just Stand Up award and a Just Sit Down Award. All that and more on this week’s show!

