Some might argue that Ivanka Trump has been getting more ink than she deserves. After all, she does not have a formal position in the new administration. She’s just the wife of a senior White House advisor. Yet whenever Ivanka is her father’s subject du jour, it’s instructive. She’s a litmus test on just how far the president will go to get his way on issues of very little importance to governing. Ad Policy Related Article What Can Ivanka Trump Possibly Do for Women Who Work? Amy Wilentz

This week’s presidential boil-over—concerning Nordstrom’s decision to drop Ivanka’s label—showed us that, even while the President is reportedly uninterested in anything but the simplest of policy discussions, he is more than eager to jump in when the issue touches family, and more important, family money. The public’s boycott of Ivanka’s fashion line, Ivanka Trump™, may be the only thing about which Trump has ever felt remorse: his political success has become her business problem if not yet her business failure. Hence his Wednesday tweet rebuking Nordstrom. And possibly, hence Kellyanne Conway’s Fox appearance a day later, hawking Ivanka’s wares, while speaking from the White House.

Nordstrom is not the only retailer that has dropped Ivanka’s stuff, although it is the largest; as of today, only two Ivanka items are for sale on the Nordstrom website: two sad little pairs of shoes, flat black pumps (the pink ones are sold out) and red high-heeled ankle straps. They are steeply discounted.