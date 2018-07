Things different over there

the words for them different

the things themselves

all the same

she put her flesh

in the mouth of a coyote

so that he would take her

a cross

to mark the place

where someone

died trying

two white sticks

the ghost of cactus

and the clouds

back and forth

over our heads

an edge of thinking

beyond which we don’t go

to save face

which is burning

the other country so close

one good arm

could break a window