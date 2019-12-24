God’s carpenters are busy putting nails

in the idea of heaven. Make no mistake.

It’s hell. If you see my hand shake,

do not worry. It is just the motion

that persists, with or without my knowledge.

I told my mom there was a paradise,

just before she died. Before the end,

words come out. The gallop of these hammers

overhead troubles a dust so ethereal,

I call them clouds or opiates or lies.

If I wake afraid, it is nothing. Only

the creaking of a house, grown small with age.

And so I lay a doll at the door. Think

of it as home, I say. And the doll goes in.