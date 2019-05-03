Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Billie Eilish is the pop star AirPods created, a gifted songwriter and performer whose gifts map perfectly over the way the pop audience experiences music today. She writes (or co-writes) songs ideal for solitary listening, with words that seem like private thoughts and spare, eerie music infused with feelings of isolation and loneliness. And she sings them in a voice so soft and intimate that she is barely singing at all. Just as Madonna was made for the music-video era and as Billie Holiday before her maximized the creative possibilities of the microphone and radio, Eilish creates a kind of music that would not have worked nearly as well—and, in fact, would have seemed bad or wrong—in any other time. 1 Ad Policy

This year, at 17, she released When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? her first full-length album, having issued a eight-track, album-length EP, Don’t Smile at Me, a year and a half earlier. The fact that Eilish is extraordinarily talented for her age is obvious and a distraction. Her music would be just as important if it had been made by someone twice her age. It has the time-defying qualities of melodic invention, lyrical integrity, and sonic invention, applied to the purpose of confronting the experience of living in this age of isolation and alienation.2

Homeschooled in Los Angeles by parents (Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell) with backgrounds acting in film and television, Eilish (full name: Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell) grew up understanding how to work alone and appreciating the value of working for public consumption. Both her major recording projects have a DIY quality, with just a few instruments—piano, guitar, ukulele, and synth, mainly—played in the true spirit of play but with the playtime put to seriously good use. The keyboard work and strumming or picking on stringed instruments are technically rudimentary but judiciously effective. If it is essentially just noodling, it is, more meaningfully, just right.3 MORE FROM David Hajdu Listening to Michael Jackson Will Never Be the Same March 22, 2019 Jeremy Denk Explains the History of Western Classical Music (Yes, All of It!) March 15, 2019 Julia Wolfe’s Haunting Elegy to the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory February 14, 2019 Author page

She wrote most of the songs on Don’t Smile at Me and When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? with her elder brother, the singer and songwriter Finneas O’Connell, a recording artist in his own right—under the single name Finneas—who so far has been at his best when he’s working with her. (He is the principal producer on her first project and the sole producer on the latter one.) Working together by whatever methods they use, Eilish and O’Connell create songs that feel like unfiltered, unfussed-with expressions of her secret thoughts, set neatly to simple, catchy tunes. In “Bury A Friend” on When We All Fall Asleep, for instance, we hear her confess, “Today, I’m thinkin’ about the things that are deadly/The way I’m drinkin’ you down/Like I wanna drown, like I wanna end me.”4

In “Goodbye” on the same album, Eilish murmurs, “Don’t ask questions/Wait a minute/Don’t you know I’m no good for you?/Baby I don’t feel so good.”5

The essence of her sound, the key to the deep intimacy of her music, is her singing voice. Wispy and thin, it’s as quiet as breath on nearly all the tracks on When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? What she does with her voice qualifies as singing—barely but powerfully—and its defiant refusal to overpower or even impress is the source of its potency. In F. Scott Fitzgerald’s memorable use of the psycho-physics of sound, Daisy Buchanan brought people closer to her by speaking softly. Going further with the aid of close miking and high-definition digital recording and delivery, Eilish brings herself directly into the head of each listener, almost literally. She utters her songs in a whisper, knowing they’ll be delivered directly into the ear by Bluetooth or earbuds wired to a device.6

Eilish is making an art of radical quiet. It suits her calendar age—a time of life for secret questions and private longings. It suits our historical age just as well—a time when personal devices connect us and isolate us but rarely bring us music so soft and so brave.7