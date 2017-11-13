Feeling overwhelmed? Sign up for Take Action Now, our newsletter that connects busy people to the resistance.

As treasure troves of the super-elite’s untold trillions glisten in offshore tax havens, Main Street is sinking in an underwater economy. Drowning in debt, clinging to the tatters of the welfare state, the gulf between the richest few and the rest of us could now widen even further with a new GOP tax bill loaded with another corporate bounty of loopholes, more tax “incentives,” and more trickle-up economics designed to horde as much wealth in as few hands as possible. Ad Policy

According to a report on the country’s widening wealth gap, published by the Program on Inequality at the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS), the elites at the helm of this upside down economy would fit in a cozy lifeboat:

The three wealthiest people in the United States—Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett—now own more wealth than the entire bottom half of the American population combined, a total of 160 million people or 63 million households.

More than half of US wealth is controlled by 25 billionaires. And worldwide, multinational corporations shield an estimated 10 percent of global GDP from taxation through avoidance and evasion in obscure, unregulated financial enclaves.

The Paradise Papers—the massive trove of financial records that exposes tech giants, Russian oligarchs, and White House officials alike—offers a glimpse of the hidden riches that remain untouchable by Uncle Sam, and the structural regulatory failures that feed global corporate impunity.

But, while the papers largely focus on corporate malfeasance, the it’s vital to also look at the social injustices produced by this wealth imbalance, and the crisis of democracy that abets this global theft. According to recent estimates, “households in the top 0.01 percent, with wealth over $45 million, evade 25 to 30 percent of personal income and wealth taxes.”

Chuck Collins, director of the Program on Inequality, says via e-mail, "[T]hese concentrations of wealth understate the actual levels of inequality, due to hidden wealth systems. We believe that closing these systems of hidden wealth are critical to reducing extreme concentrations of wealth."

The nationwide wealth gap represents how the neoliberal economic system operates as a zero-sum game based on disempowering the poor.