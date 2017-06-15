Most Popular

For those cases where fraudulent colleges do abuse students by lying about career-placement rates or earnings and sticking them with useless degrees, the Borrower Defense rule can help these victims get their money back. All student loan contracts have a “defense to repayment” clause allowing students to petition for debt cancellation if their schools close or if they believe themselves to have been defrauded. Before the rise of for-profits, this clause had hardly ever been invoked, but a slew of closures from networks like Corinthian Colleges and ITT Tech led many students to refuse to pay their loans.

A long-negotiated process, incorporating the viewpoints of the public and all stakeholders, led to a streamlined rule that allowed groups of defrauded students to get automatic loan discharges instead of having to petition individually. The new rule also expanded the allowable evidence to prove fraud, including job-placement and earnings records and related lawsuits. And it banned forced-arbitration agreements that prevented students from suing their colleges.

Saying that “my first priority is to protect students,” DeVos froze the impending rule, calling it a “muddled process that’s unfair to students and schools.” The Education Department cited active litigation in California challenging the rule as the reason to postpone it, but The New York Times obtained draft memos showing that officials initially discussed using budgetary impact as the justification. In other words, they looked for whatever pretense could get them to stop the rule on behalf of for-profit operators.

Alexis Goldstein, senior policy analyst at Americans for Financial Reform, called the action “a slap in the face to defrauded Americans,” and accused DeVos’s agency of placing “the interests of wealthy for-profit college executives ahead of students striving for a better life.”

Now stakeholders will have to go through new negotiated rule-making sessions to rewrite the rules, presumably in a manner more favorable to for-profit colleges. The Gainful Employment rule will remain in effect during this time, and DeVos promised to process approximately 16,000 student applications to cancel their loans under the old Borrower Defense rules. “Some borrowers should expect to obtain discharges within the next several weeks,” DeVos said. GET A DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION FOR JUST $12! Subscribe THE STAKES ARE HIGHER NOW THAN EVER. GET THE NATION IN YOUR INBOX.

However, with the old Borrower Defense rules in place, students are still subject to arbitration clauses that prevent them from taking their colleges to court. And automatic discharges will not go through, forcing students to become private investigators and make highly specific legal formations on the application for individual debt cancellation. This isn’t necessary, as the for-profit colleges involved have already been repeatedly cited, with a mountain of evidence and court rulings, as fraudulent actors.

Plus, current and former Education Department officials have acknowledged that for-profits are getting a light touch under DeVos’s tenure. Debt relief has slowed down, joint investigations with state prosecutors have gone cold, and the department has generally gone into a shell on these matters. Indeed, DeVos has brought in former employees of for-profits as top officials at the agency. Veterans groups have been among the loudest complaining about lack of action on fraud prevention.

It’s not clear if it’s even legal for the Education Department to delay the Borrower Defense rule without doing the negotiated rule-making first. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has vowed to sue the agency, calling the action “a betrayal of students and families across the country.”

While that gets litigated, public hearings will take place on both rules, on July 10 in Washington and July 12 in Dallas.

It’s difficult to find a less deserving recipient of federal largesse than the predatory actors of the for-profit college industry. They use deceptive marketing to prey on single mothers and veterans looking to better themselves, and hand them nothing but worthless degrees and a pile of debt. The Education Department’s decision is just a giveaway to these cheats, consigning more students to pain and suffering. There’s only one saving grace: At least Trump is too busy with the presidency to restart his fake university and join what will now be a land rush to abuse students.