CFPB is suing Navient, one of the largest servicers contracted by the Education Department, for “failing borrowers at every stage of repayment” and cheating hundreds of thousands of student loan debtors. (Navient has rejected these allegations, while also admitting in court that “there is no expectation that the servicer will act in the interest of the consumer.”) And CFPB’s work has filled a role traditionally vacated by the Education Department, whose own inspector general found in 2014 the department didn’t even track borrower complaints, let alone engage in actual oversight.

In other words, there’s no basis for the Education Department to block CFPB from doing its job. As CFPB Director Richard Cordray explained in a letter back to DeVos, “The HEA [Higher Education Act] does not supersede” CFPB’s ability to protect borrowers. Cutting off CFPB only relieves servicers from the hassle of following the law.

Thirty-nine Democratic members of Congress, led by Senator Sherrod Brown and Congresswoman Maxine Waters, wrote to DeVos yesterday, rejecting DeVos’s claim that the Education Department has exclusive authority to oversee student-loan servicing. Their objection is based on a plain reading of the Dodd-Frank legislation they themselves wrote. “Without CFPB oversight, we are deeply concerned this backwards step will allow student loan servicers to more easily take advantage of borrowers,” the lawmakers wrote. They asked DeVos to reinstate the memoranda of understanding and begin to work again with CFPB. Current Issue View our current issue

DeVos claimed in a recent hiring announcement that her office has instituted stronger protections for students against “bad actors.” But look who she hired to perform the task. The new head of the Office of Federal Student Aid is a financial-services executive named A. Wayne Johnson. To run the office’s fraud-enforcement unit, which was conceived under President Obama’s watch, DeVos chose Julian Schmoke, a former dean at the for-profit DeVry University, which has been fined repeatedly by state and federal regulators for misleading students through deceptive marketing and false statistics.

Schmoke is at least the third for-profit college expat to join the Education Department under DeVos’s tenure. Senior adviser Robert Eitel did compliance and legal services for Bridgepoint Education, an operator of several for-profits, also under government investigation during his tenure. And Carlos Muñiz, DeVos’s general counsel, provided “consulting services” while at his corporate law firm to for-profit Career Education Corp.

DeVos has moved to protect for-profit colleges with the same vigor employed to protect student-loan servicers. She’s put on hold new rules to shut down deceptive programs that fail to provide students with a useful education, and to ensure that students defrauded by their colleges wouldn’t have to pay back their loans. The changes also rolled back a ban on mandatory arbitration rules in student agreements with for-profit colleges. Eighteen states have sued DeVos over this delay. The Trump administration has also shut down an interagency task force overseeing for-profit colleges. DeVos even tried to reinstate federal aid for the Charlotte School of Law, a corrupt for-profit that hired her former adviser, before state regulators in North Carolina shut the school down.

The Department has also stopped accepting relief applications from defrauded for-profit students, and put over 65,000 existing applications from students into limbo. They haven’t approved a single request for borrower relief, and told a federal court August 28 that any decisions would take another six months. Thousands of students tricked into meaningless degrees cannot get on with their lives because of this holdup.

Lobbyists for the industry, including Newt Gingrich, have gotten nearly everything on their wish list since DeVos entered power. Three industries left for dead before the Trump era have been resurrected by friendly policies: private prisons, coal-mining operations, and for-profit colleges.

This is all, aside from the rollback on guidance about campus sexual assault, and an acting assistant secretary for civil rights who assured college administrators that oversight would be far friendlier in the future.

So while legislative action has been stymied, DeVos has had no problem pushing her agenda in Washington—one primarily concerned with helping private-sector pals abuse students for profit. And she’s not even really trying to hide it.