Most Popular

1 The Unbearable Entitlement of Dabo Swinney

2 Trump Just Stumbled Into a Canyon on Obamacare

Given that cabinet nominees will be delegated an unusual amount of authority under Donald Trump, I hope Carson brings that speechwriter with him to actually manage the department. Certainly trade groups are excited about the opportunity to mold a HUD secretary like clay; the Mortgage Bankers Association has enthusiastically expressed their support.

But Democrats didn’t really challenge Carson in the hearing at all. A few sought to clarify Carson’s comments, but they did not challenge the premise of his nomination or his qualifications for the job. Even Elizabeth Warren’s usual hard edge was channeled into a hit on Trump—she got Carson to admit he had no way of knowing whether the affordable-housing grants and loans that HUD issues could financially benefit Trump or his family’s real-estate business. This did lead to the classic Carson gaffe, “It will not be my intention to do anything to benefit any American,” but it wasn’t really directed at him. Based on this hearing, he will sail through confirmation. The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

If he digs in on housing and health as a signature issue and manages to keep the rest of the department functional, that will probably lead to a fair bit of deregulation and resource-starving, but may not be completely terrible. In fact, compared to the rest of the team announced that deals with financial regulation, Carson’s an outright plum.

Goldman Sachs will need a team of headhunters to replace all the former executives entering the Trump administration. Two more alums, Dina Powell and Anthony Scaramucci (a former Goldman manager who later ran a hedge fund), joined up this week, bringing the total alums to six, with a seventh, Jim Donovan, poised to become the Treasury undersecretary for domestic finance, a key banking policy-making role. Jay Clayton, a corporate lawyer from Sullivan and Cromwell, represented Goldman Sachs, and now he’ll effectively do the same as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Clayton’s wife is currently a Goldman Sachs broker, and would have to recuse himself from enforcement decisions involving the investment bank, but not from general rule-making that Goldman could also benefit from. (The SEC chair Clayton will replace, Mary Jo White, had a similar recusal issue with her husband, a corporate lawyer. Banks would seemingly sign up with his firm as a way to knock White out of enforcement calls against them. The more things change…)

Some of the non-Goldman types may be even worse. Trump is rumored to choose David Malpass for Treasury undersecretary for international finance; Malpass literally was the chief economist at Bear Stearns before they went under, and wrote a column headlined “Don’t Panic About the Credit Market” in August 2007, the precise moment to properly panic about the credit market. For the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which polices the multitrillion-dollar derivatives market, Trump wants to promote Christopher Giancarlo, a current Republican CFTC Commissioner and former executive of derivatives trading company GFI Group. Giancarlo’s most notable feat on CFTC was appointing industry executives to an advisory group that wrote a dubious report recommending an overturning of a rule designed to limit speculation in oil and other futures markets. CFTC decided in December to delay the final rule, meaning Giancarlo will be in prime position to kill it.

So compared to the nest of vipers Trump has in place at most of the financial regulators, maybe an amiable man with no idea of the controls he’s been handed represents a step forward.