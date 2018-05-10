Most Popular
Cardin also introduced a Senate resolution last year condemning the Obama administration for allowing passage of a UN Security Council resolution that demanded Israel stop expanding West Bank settlements.
For years, postures such as these have meant Cardin was a staunch ally of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the highly powerful DC lobby group that advocates the Israeli government’s positions in Washington.
But this year, Cardin also appeared at a conference thrown by J Street, a group that essentially aims to counter AIPAC and present an alternative form of pro-Israel advocacy that opposes Israeli policies that harm the possibility of a two-state solution. In his speech, Cardin even took aim at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, denouncing him for assailing the Iran deal before Congress and threatening to deport African asylum seekers in Israel, which he likened to Trump’s ban on refugees from Muslim-majority countries. Opposing such political machinations, Cardin said, stemmed from “a responsibility to speak out against the policies of Israel or the United States that are not consistent with our Jewish and democratic values.”
In part, Cardin’s appearance at the J Street confab was a simple matter of a Senator re-calibrating his relatively unpopular foreign policy views in an election year, or at least giving the appearance of re-calibrating them. But J Street has also undergone its own transformation in the Trump era to some extent—and one that likely made it more palatable to Cardin.
J Street has broadened its exclusive focus on Middle East policy into more of an umbrella “resistance” group with an anti-Trump bent. (Jewish opposition to Trump is exceedingly high—a poll last year found that 77 percent of American Jews disapproved of him.) Two recurring themes at this year’s conference were the organization’s opposition to Trump’s immigration policies, and his appointments of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state and John Bolton as national security adviser, both of whom have longstanding ties to anti-Muslim groups.
AIPAC’s efficacy is due in large part to its singular focus on US-Israel relations, and some observers worry that J Street is weakening its hand by expanding its platform and inviting a figure like Cardin to give a speech at its main event. “That makes J Street less effective,” said one Democratic strategist who frequently works on US-Israel issues. “A true J Street should be a hostile place for someone like Ben Cardin. If you really are a single-issue organization like AIPAC or the NRA, somebody who not only voted against but led the effort against their signature policy issue would not be welcomed.” Indeed, Cardin dedicated a fair amount of his speech to matters outside the realm of Middle East policy.
Cardin isn’t exactly facing a competitive primary—the race garnered brief national attention when Chelsea Manning declared her candidacy, but she does not appear to be running a real Senate campaign in any meaningful sense. And Cardin remains popular anyhow. “Some people have individual vote issues with Cardin, but he’s in good standing with all the core constituencies,” said John Willis, a University of Baltimore politics professor and Maryland’s secretary of state from 1995 to 2003.
But there is one candidate who wants to put Cardin’s Middle East record on the ballot: longtime political activist and University of Maryland philosophy professor Jerome Segal is running on that single issue.
Segal said he has a broader purpose in mind—to change the reality in Washington so that lawmakers suffer a political cost for reflexively siding with AIPAC. “I don’t even have to beat Cardin,” he said. “I just have to beat him up. Then I’ll introduce a totally different calculus. It would say to Democrats on the Hill: There’s a price for jumping whenever AIPAC tells you to jump.”
That’s been Segal’s mission since he founded the Jewish Peace Lobby in 1989, which advocates a two-state solution. “It was J Street before there was a J Street,” said Segal, who gained notoriety in 1987 when he met with former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to create a diplomatic channel for negotiations with Israel, and later inspired the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Declaration of Independence in 1988. For those efforts, the Palestinian Al-Quds newspaper endorsed his candidacy, the first time its ever thrown its support behind a US Senate candidate.
Segal is now trying to tap into the momentum of anger over the nation’s gun violence epidemic to link the National Rifle Association’s and AIPAC’s strangleholds on Congress. “They’re two of the most powerful lobbies in Washington,” he said. “They strike terror into the hearts of elected officials all throughout the country. People check their consciences and their minds to accommodate them.”
But Segal, a pancreatic cancer survivor, wants to change that. “People like Cardin don’t have to weigh the downside to supporting AIPAC,” he added. “I want to be the downside.”
After some lackluster fundraising, Segal recently injected $1.3 million into his campaign to use on television advertising in the three weeks before the election on June 26. (He’d already spent $74,000 on the race.) Few people in Maryland politics think Segal can win, but an aggressive television presence could force some more scrutiny on Cardin’s foreign policy views. And with former NAACP chair Ben Jealous running for Maryland governor, potentially galvanizing the state’s most progressive constituencies, Segal could collect some support from an ideological base bent on challenging the status quo.
But another obstacle Segal faces is himself. Known for his irascible nature, the veteran peace activist hasn’t effectively built a coalition of allies or real campaign infrastructure. He’s also gotten into testy, self-destructive exchanges with progressive groups whose support he wants—and with reporters he feels should be covering Cardin more critically. He recently sent a scathing email to a reporter who wrote about Cardin’s J Street speech—with almost 30 other reporters copied—accusing him of not being “a competent professional” and “lacking” as a human being.
Segal was also ejected from the J Street conference after a conflagration with the group’s staff.
Such tactics, Willis warned, diminishes the whole point of his bid. “The issue gets lost in the manner in which he delivers the message,” he said. “And so the underlying message loses its potency.”
If Cardin is re-elected, which is overwhelmingly likely, he will remain one of the top Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee—maybe even helping the party wield majority control, if the blue wave crests that high. So the critical question will be: how much has he really moderated his foreign policy views, if at all? He has thrown out some signs that aren’t too promising. Tellingly, Cardin’s only mention of settlements in his J Street speech was in reference to the United States’ longstanding position that they are “unhelpful” to the peace process. Notably, he didn’t say that he sees settlements as detrimental to the emergence of a Palestinian state and the long-term survivability of Israel as a Jewish-democratic state.
Cardin will likely remain a key player in US foreign policy towards Israel, and no other country can pressure both sides to make the choices necessary for a painful compromise. While there has never been any domestic drawback to using that leverage on the Palestinians, there has always been a high price to pay for any American leader who decides to exert pressure on Israel. George H.W. Bush felt that discord when he delayed loan guarantees to Israel so that it would rollback its settlement building and enter peace negotiations. He described himself amid that imbroglio as “one lonely little guy” going up against “1,000 lobbyists on the Hill.”
Despite Cardin’s recent overtures, there remains a glaring truth: If that were to happen today, President Bush might be a little less lonely. He’d at least have J Street. But Cardin would probably still be with those 1,000 lobbyists.