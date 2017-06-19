The new television show American Gods hinges on the notion that divine beings walk among us. These old deities, who were worshiped by ancient world cultures, are always there in the periphery. If humans could just attune our vision, we’d be able to see them. A more perceptive vision, though, at least when it concerns the gods, requires more than just our eyes. Ad Policy

In the America that the show presents, citizens give their time to new gods. One such new god, Media, played brilliantly by Gillian Anderson, sums it up when, in episode 2, she appears in the likeness of Lucille Ricardo from I Love Lucy: “The screen’s the altar, I’m the one they sacrifice to. Then to now, golden age to golden age. They sit side by side, ignore each other and give it up to me…. Time and attention, better than lamb’s blood.”

Based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel of the same name, American Gods, which just finished its first season on Starz, is layered with heavy subjects and symbolism, and is hugely ambitious. It’s a story about immigration, assimilation, and the march to modernity. The show dives deeper into the novel’s source material—a suite of gods and mythical deities including Anansi the Spider, the storyteller and trickster of Ashanti folklore; Odin, the Norse god of wisdom and war; and Thoth, the ancient Egyptian scribe of the gods—by giving detail to moments and characters touched on only briefly in the book. The show’s creators, Bryan Fuller (who also made NBC’s Hannibal) and Michael Green (who wrote the latest X-Men installment, Logan), have put together a show with sensuous cinematography, full, tight shots, and bold colors, plunging the viewer even further into the world of gods and magic.

Each episode in the first season (it’s already been renewed for a second) takes on a different timely topic, spanning racism, gun control, immigration, online dating, and sexism. There hardly seems to be an issue too polarizing for American Gods to take on. Underneath all of the hot-button topics, however, there’s one question that carries the entire season: What is belief? THE STAKES ARE HIGHER NOW THAN EVER. GET THE NATION IN YOUR INBOX.