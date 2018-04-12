Barbara Ehrenreich talks about the pressure to remain fit, slim, and in control of one’s body, even as the end of life approaches—and about the epidemic of unnecessary testing pushed by our for-profit medical profession. Barbara’s new book is Natural Causes: An Epidemic of Wellness, the Certainty of Dying, and Killing Ourselves to Live Longer. Ad Policy

Plus: David Cole explains why the FBI raid on the offices and residences of Michael Cohen was not, as Trump said, “an attack on our country,” but rather an example of the rule of law. David is national legal director of the ACLU and legal correspondent for The Nation.

And Katha Pollitt comments on the recent developments in the legal battle over the payoff to Stormy Daniels by Trump’s attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, and she explains why she likes Stormy, and why she’s sympathetic to Melania.