EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is part of The Nation’s special issue on Barack Obama’s presidency, available in full here.

Our 44th president was the coolest guy in the room. It didn’t matter what room. He was always able to keep his head while everyone around him was losing theirs—and usually blaming him. Remember that viral meme from 2008, when it briefly seemed like John McCain might win? Everyone chill the f**k out, I got this, it read in block letters over a photo of Obama. Years later, after being lectured endlessly by Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, Obama abruptly cut him off. “Bibi, you have to understand something,” he said. “I’m the African-American son of a single mother, and I live here, in this house. I live in the White House. I managed to get elected president of the United States. You think I don’t understand what you’re talking about, but I do.” That’s cool.1 Ad Policy

Yes, he made mistakes, especially in his belated willingness to face up to the mendacity of his opposition. Even so, Obama has proved himself the most consequential liberal president since Franklin Roosevelt. It’s not only passing health-care reform, saving the economy and the auto industry, and rationalizing relations with Cuba and Iran. It’s that he did so while leaving the country with a 4.6 percent unemployment rate, a 3.9 percent wage-growth rate, and one of the longest-lasting economic expansions on record. Then there’s the tone he set. As a rhetorician, he was a peer to FDR and John F. Kennedy. As an executive, he presided over eight years without a hint of genuine scandal. And he did all this while facing a nihilist opposition reinforced by a feckless media establishment that refused to make the most elementary distinctions between truth and falsehood. Was the president born in Kenya? Is he a Muslim? Satan himself? Who can say? Just so long as we give “both sides” a chance to make their case.2 Related Article Obama Was Not an Economic Radical. Trump Will Be. Bryce Covert and Mike Konczal

We know now that Obama’s appeal to the better angels of our nature did not, ultimately, succeed. The millions of onetime Obama voters who opted for Trump over Clinton chose an ignorant, ill-informed, racist, ethnocentric, dishonest, kleptocratic misogynist rather than the perfectly reasonable successor Obama had anointed. That’s their right. We can talk about why they made that decision. But there’s one factor that has gone overlooked in the election postmortems: the establishment media’s resentment of Obama’s thoughtfulness, his penchant for prudence and deliberation before embarking on any significant course of action. This stigmatization of intellect, I’d argue, helped pave the way for the monstrous manifestation of masculine id now poised to replace him.3