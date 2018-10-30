This week we speak to Jane Leavy, author of the new book Big Fella: Babe Ruth and the World He Created. It’s a unique look at the foundational athlete of the 20th century and the birth of the modern celebrity athlete in American society. Ad Policy

Also we’ve got Choice Words about the University of Maryland’s effort to perfume its toxic football culture. We also have Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards to Darius Miles and Syracuse coach Jim Boheim, a special Kaepernick Watch, and more.

Jane Leavy

Twitter: @janelavy1

The Big Fella: Babe Ruth and the World He Created

Zirin

Of Course the University of Maryland’s Football Culture Is Toxic