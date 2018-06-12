Most Popular

So the courts can overlook very clear statements from executives running these companies that they need this merger to secure market power. The desire to monopolize is crystal clear, but as long as you can spin a theoretical model showing a pretense of consumer benefits, then market power is no hurdle.

I wish the only outcome of this were a much bigger and more dominant AT&T. But the roar you heard after the verdict was announced came from high-rises across Manhattan, filled with merger and acquisition lawyers counting their money from all the dealmaking to come. Just as the AT&T deal was a reaction to Comcast combining with NBCUniversal to marry content and distribution, practically every media and telecom company out there is poised to play their cards to catch up. Current Issue View our current issue

Comcast will announce a bidding war for coveted Fox TV and movie assets, already pledged to Disney, as early as Wednesday. That’s just the first domino in a likely rush to close deals. Amazon could buy a movie studio like Lion’s Gate. Apple, Facebook and Google are dipping into producing video and can acquire more assets for that endeavor. Sprint has already announced a deal with T-Mobile, which has a partnership with Netflix. Sinclair Broadcasting, with an assist from the FCC, is morphing into an indomitable giant at the local news level. Verizon, the other big distribution network, waits in the wings. The media business is already deeply consolidated, and this merger will ramp that up.

The entire point of these mergers—indeed, a stated goal of AT&T’s deal—is to compete with the tech platforms in a war for your attention, enabling the sale of targeted ads using your personal data. Time Warner wants more of your information so they can keep your eyeballs glued to your screen as they serve up more ads. This is nothing less than a surveillance tax on every man, woman, and child: an endless sea of using your every waking thought to bombard you with corporate pitches. Targeted advertising serves no useful purpose, facilitates monopoly and magnifies the potential for abuse of consumers and our democracy. It ought to be banned; instead it will further entrench itself.

The ruling will also give a green light for more vertical deals—those between companies that don’t technically compete with one another. That was never actually true in this case; HBO had a distribution network for its programming that will now almost certainly be folded into AT&T’s offerings. But modern antitrust law has taken a hands-off approach to vertical mergers, despite the ability to use leverage in one market to stifle competition further down the supply chain (like using Time Warner content as a weapon against AT&T’s rival distributors, you know, like Time Warner executives said explicitly that AT&T would do). Judge Leon so thoroughly smacked down the government in this case, that vertical deals will likely be too hot to handle for a few years.

That means that vertical deals that have nothing to do with media—like health insurer Aetna’s bid to join with CVS, or Cigna’s proposed deal with pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts—face brighter prospects ahead. In fact, DoJ’s defeat was so humiliating, this could prove to be the last big antitrust case of Trump’s first term. While Judge Leon took pains to say in his ruling that “the temptation by some to view this decision as being something more than a resolution of this specific case should be resisted by one and all,” it’s hard to disassociate this smackdown from the cases to come. Any companies looking to merge can likely be confident that, even if they don’t intimidate the antitrust agencies out of challenging them, the courts will have their back. The champagne must be flowing in boardrooms tonight.

This is why top lobbyists in Washington paid the equivalent of floor seats at an NBA playoff game to see Judge Leon read his verdict live. This is a lightning bolt on behalf of corporate America, announcing that it can rule over the world without constraint from piddling laws or citizens. Big business has encouraged the courts to so distort the century-old law preventing corporate power that it cannot be recognized. The Second Gilded Age just got a another layer of gold today.