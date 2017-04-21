After more than 400,000 people took to the streets in New York City three years ago, the Peoples Climate March is returning on April 29 in Washington, DC. With an administration in power that consistently fights for the fossil-fuel industry at the expense of the planet’s resources, a GOP-controlled Congress filled with lawmakers who deny climate change exists, and with each year breaking global-temperature records, the stakes are higher than ever. Ad Policy

More than 800 organizations have endorsed this year’s March for Climate, Jobs, and Justice, and organizers hope to bring out hundreds of thousands of people to the march in DC and sister marches across the country. And this time around, the march will come after a week of action beginning with the March for Science.

We hope a good number of Nation readers have their bus or plane tickets to DC booked. Regardless, here are some ways you can join the fight to save the planet:

1. In the week leading up to the march, participate in the “Week of Action.”

The action doesn’t begin on April 29. The “Week of Action” starts with the March for Science on April 22, a demonstration for science funding and accessibility happening in nearly 500 communities around the world. It continues with a live-stream teach-in on climate science on Monday, April 24, the launch of a bill requiring 100 percent clean energy by 2050, and, for those who can make it to DC, a visit to the DC city council on April 28 to demand local action to fight climate change. And if you’re still in DC after the march, you can attend a training on April 30 to become a “people’s climate candidate” that will push progressive policies and defend the environment. Finally, to cap off the week, organizers are encouraging participants to stand in solidarity with workers, immigrants, and activists on May 1, May Day. You can find all of the “Week of Action” events here.