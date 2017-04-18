What’s Going On?

This week, millions of Americans finished filing their taxes, doing their part to fund public education, health care, public transportation, and more. And as usual, while many of us are paying our fair share, Wall Street is taking advantage of a rigged system to avoid contributing billions of dollars. Ad Policy Demand That Wall Street Pay Its Fair Share of Taxes Take Action Now!

According to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies, Public Citizen, and others, between 2008 and 2015 nine of the largest and most profitable US banks avoided paying about $80 billion in federal income taxes by using various loopholes their lobbyists helped put into the tax code. Proposals pushed by President Trump promise to make things even more unfair. While a promised new White House plan has yet to materialize, Trump’s campaign plan would make things even more profitable for Wall Street:

The corporate tax rate would be slashed from 35 percent to 15 percent―saving the six largest US banks a combined $12 billion annually.

Banks that stash huge profits offshore would be allowed to bring those profits home at a fraction of the price―saving the six largest US banks an estimated $25 billion in taxes.

Hedge-fund managers and Wall Street CEOs would see a two-thirds cut in their individual tax rates―equaling a $1.5 trillion tax giveaway over 10 years mostly to Wall Street billionaires and the richest 1 percent.

All of this while President Trump’s proposed budget slashes everything from the arts to scientific research to Meals on Wheels.

What Can I Do?

