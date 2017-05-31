Most Popular

In the interview, at least Mattis focused on the level of counterterrorism, which is a matter of disrupting (or just killing) small groups and small operations. As he well knows, groups like ISIL are a problem of counterinsurgency, which requires political solutions. The independent Institute for Economics and Peace, in collaboration with the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START), a Department of Homeland Security Center led by the University of Maryland, found that 93 percent of all terrorist attacks from 1989 to 2014 took place in countries where the state itself sponsored a great deal of terror, including imprisonment without trial, torture, and extra-judicial killing. Further, 90 percent of these attacks took place in countries pursuing violent conflicts. And half of all ISIL attacks have been carried out by (often unbalanced or criminal) people unconnected to the organization.5

George W. Bush’s war on Iraq, in other words, created the exact conditions in that country that were guaranteed to foster terrorism. Washington has never come to terms with its own responsibility for destabilizing the region. Mattis himself helped annihilate Falluja in 2004 (seeking to destroy Abu Musab al-Zarqawi’s Al Qaeda in Mesopotamia, which thereafter morphed into ISIL). That scorched-earth campaign drove the Sunni Arab Iraqis to boycott the 2005 parliamentary elections. That parliament acted as a constituent assembly to craft the Iraqi Constitution, but it had almost no Sunni Arabs, and the three Sunni Arab–majority provinces roundly rejected this organic law in October of 2005. The breakup of Iraq can be traced back to that process. THE STAKES ARE HIGHER NOW THAN EVER. GET THE NATION IN YOUR INBOX.

More recently, President Trump’s conviction that the Arabs need a strong hand at the till is exactly the policy that leads to terrorism. Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia last week promoting a Sunni alliance against Shiites, moreover, is another push for regional violent conflict that will spill over onto the West.2

Despite a lot of big talk from Washington over the past decade and a half, the so-called Global War on Terror has been a bigger bust as a US military campaign than any since Vietnam. A third of Afghanistan is in the hands of the Taliban or ISIL, and Iraq is a shambles, having lost 40 percent of its territory in 2014 and having only managed to recover most of it by empowering radical Shiite militias and reducing Sunni cities to rubble. Terrorist attacks have multiplied in both countries, and have spilled over onto Europe.3

Meanwhile, pop singer Ariana Grande, 23, whose concert was attacked by a British ISIL operative in Manchester, announced that she would return to Manchester for a benefit concert for the victims. The second-most-followed person on Instagram stressed that her concert was about inclusiveness and that would not change. “The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know. The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday… We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”6

Her sentiments, the essence of counterinsurgency when it comes to ISIL’s polarizing plot, were shared by Manchester Muslims, who marched in solidarity with the victims.8

I’m hoping that the Pentagon follows Grande’s Twitter feed. Because she nailed it.4