Deadline Poet / Transition Team Methods

President-elect Donald Trump at a House Republicans conference meeting on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024. (Allison Robbert / Getty Images)

“Applicants for all kinds of government posts have been

asked about their thoughts on January 6 and who they

believe won the 2020 election.” —The New York Times

This article appears in the January 2025 issue.

A hint to all those people who aspire

To be a Trump administration hire:

The status of your application’s dire

Unless you echo Trump, the noted liar.