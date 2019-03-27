Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demonstrated again yesterday that she is the best political communicator in the United States when she torched congressional Republicans for climate denialism and inaction as “vast swaths of the Midwest are drowning” and children in Flint, Michigan, are suffering lifelong brain damage from polluted water. Ad Policy

Republican Representative Sean Duffy said in a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee that “I think it’s rich that we talk about how we care about the poor, but all the while we’ll sign on to bills that dramatically increase the cost of a family to get into a home.”

Offered a chance to respond by Representative Maxine Waters, Ocasio-Cortez did—and created a viral moment that registered some 3 million views by early Wednesday morning, The Guardian reported. Ocasio-Cortez blasted the notion that caring about the environment is elitist. “Tell that to the kids in the South Bronx, who have the highest asthma rates in the country,” she said.

Urging the United States to “ascend” to the same levels of commitment it did in the face of the Great Depression and World War II, Ocasio-Cortez said that a Green New Deal is necessary today because US political leaders ignored the climate threat for 30 years. Now, as damages mount, she added, “The cost of pursuing a Green New Deal will be far less than the cost of not pursuing it.”