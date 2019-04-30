This week we speak to the director of the Academy Award–winning film Training Day, Antoine Fuqua, about his new HBO documentary, What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali, about the life of the icon. The film is produced by LeBron James and premieres May 14. Ad Policy

We also have “Choice Words” for Donald Trump’s new Fed nominee, who uses sports to spew vile sexism. We also have “Just Stand Up” and “Just Sit Down” Awards: for DC-area folks who successfully organized to extend Coach Fofo’s stay after he faced deportation; and San Francisco’s top draft pick, Nick Bosa. All this and more on this week’s show!

Antoine Fuqua

What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali

Zirin

Nick Bosa and the NFL’s Double Standards