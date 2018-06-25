Most Popular

“It was almost 20 years ago that I stood by the coffin of a 12-year-old black boy named Michael Ellerbe. Not far from here, they shot that boy in the back. He was unarmed. All he had in his pocket was a piece of candy,” he said. “I’ve been in this struggle for 35 years. There was no crowd for Michael Ellerbe. There was no crowd for Jordan Miles. You people are here because you know what’s happening,… I’ve been waiting 35 years for you people,” Sansone told the crowd. “Where have you been?” Current Issue View our current issue

The night before, hundreds of protesters had shut down Braddock Avenue, the street in front of the police station in Pittsburgh East, where Rose had been shot. By 7 pm, all traffic on the street had stopped. Confused motorists exited their cars to observe the growing numbers accumulating at the intersection, where the protesters made speeches and led chants. They stayed long into the evening, even after the rain began to pour. “Minorities, and not just black people, but minorities feel like the police are the biggest terrorist group in the nation,” Taylor Williams, 23, told The Nation. “It feels like we back in the 1800s, and we modern day slaves.”

A volunteer trauma response team led by Rev. Paul Abernathy in partnership with the Allegheny County Health Department provided “psychological first aid,” to the members of the impromptu protest. “In the aftermath of gun violence, our communities are held hostage to their own fears, the uncertainty, certainly the wounds that run very deep,” he said. “[It’s] not just one incident, but another chapter in a very long, sad story”

At the rally the following afternoon, where Rose’s poem was read, activists called on Pittsburghers to vote District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. out of office. “This is a referendum on District Attorney Stephen Zappala,” Jasiri X of 1Hood Media told the crowd, calling him to account for failing to bring charges against police officers accused of using excessive force in the past, and charging the unarmed black survivors of police violence instead.

In 2012, Zappala declined to press charges against three police officers accused of brutally beating Jordan Miles in 2010, while Miles’s charges, later dismissed by a judge, included resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

Similarly, Zappala did not charge the police officers responsible for shooting and paralyzing unarmed black man Leon Ford during a 2012 traffic stop, but did charge Ford with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, escape, and resisting arrest. Ford was acquitted of the aggravated assault charges, and Zappala ultimately dropped the others.

The organizers also called for a county-wide civilian police oversight board, citing the vast bureaucratic complications and loopholes that come with the county’s 130 self-governing municipalities.

The demographics of registered voters have impacted the legal system, activists pointed out. “I had a jury of all white people,” said Leon Ford, who addressed the crowd in an emotional speech. “A jury pool of over 100 people and zero African Americans. Some people told me it was a conspiracy. When I asked them if they were registered to vote, they said no. So how you gonna be on my jury pool if you ain’t registered to vote?”

The mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and Pittsburgh’s Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, had stood in the rain at the protest the night before. “I knew the young man. He actually appeared in my campaign commercial. He volunteered at my wife’s store, the Free Store in Braddock,” he said. “The folks here are understandably angry and upset, and they’re taking it to the street. And I think only good can come from that.”

Fetterman’s campaign ad features Antwon alongside a young man Fetterman said he considers a “fourth son.” Now, he said, the image of him and Antwon side by side is a testimony to “the tragedy of their divergent paths.”

“[That young man] is heading to George Washington University this fall on a full scholarship,” he said. “And we’re out here grieving [Antwon’s] death.”