We speak to former Sports Illustrated editor Melissa Jacobs about the Aaron Hernandez suicide and the Pats trip to this abnormal White House. Also, we have choice words about Governor Scott Walker’s awkward attempt to jump on the Milwaukee Bucks bandwagon, a very special Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down section, and a Kaepernick Watch. Ad Policy

Melissa Jacobs

Twitter: @thefootballgirl

Editor, The Football Girl

Dave Zirin

Scott Walker Just Cluelessly Exploited the Milwaukee Bucks to Suck Up to Trump

