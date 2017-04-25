We speak to former Sports Illustrated editor Melissa Jacobs about the Aaron Hernandez suicide and the Pats trip to this abnormal White House. Also, we have choice words about Governor Scott Walker’s awkward attempt to jump on the Milwaukee Bucks bandwagon, a very special Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down section, and a Kaepernick Watch.
Melissa Jacobs
Twitter: @thefootballgirl
Editor, The Football Girl
Dave Zirin
