Moving the embassy to Jerusalem won't make it easier to achieve peace, as Trump has ludicrously asserted. But hopefully it will force a moment of clarification and acknowledgment that the Oslo Accords and the two-state solution are dead, killed by relentless Israeli settlement construction and other unilateral actions designed to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state in the occupied territories—especially in and around East Jerusalem.

Together, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have bulldozed what remains of the US-sponsored negotiation process that began more than a quarter of a century ago with the signing of the Oslo Accords. It is time for the world to recognize that Israel’s more than 50-year military rule over Palestinians in the occupied territories is not temporary. It is an apartheid regime in which there are two separate and unequal systems of law and governance based on religion.

To replace this discriminatory regime, we need a new paradigm based on full national and civil equality for all who live in this land—a paradigm in which Israelis and Palestinians can live together in freedom, with justice for all and without any form of discrimination.

To achieve this, the Palestine Liberation Organization should adopt a new strategy in order to change the balance of power on the ground and help people remain steadfast in the face of Israel's attempts to remove them. It should strengthen support for the grassroots popular nonviolent resistance that has been taking place on a regular basis in the occupied territories for more than 16 years, and which was used so effectively during the First Intifada. And it should throw its full weight behind the global boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement for Palestinian rights.

Crucially, we must also heal the debilitating political rift between Fatah and Hamas, which has been so devastating to the Palestinian national struggle over the past decade and more. I have been personally involved in reconciliation efforts and believe they can succeed if there is a will. We will never gain our freedom as long as we are divided.

Seventy years after the mass expulsion of Palestinians during Israel’s establishment, Palestinians continue to resist Israel’s attempts to dispossess them and to deny our right to return to lands we were driven from. Witness the tremendous enthusiasm for the Gaza Return March over the past month, with thousands upon thousands of participants braving deadly Israeli sniper fire to peacefully demand their rights.

Despite Israel’s best efforts, we aren’t going anywhere, and we will never accept being slaves under its oppressive military rule. We will continue working for our freedom until we achieve it. In the meantime, I look forward to the day when I can once again travel freely with my daughter to the city where I was born, and which is so close to my heart and to the hearts of all Palestinians.