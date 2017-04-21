Most Popular

4 The Next Generation of Democratic Socialists Has Started Winning Local Elections

But if a legislative chamber requires a particular form of invocation or prayer, with a particular focus and purpose, is it not making a law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof? And if that is the case, is it not violating the basic premises and clear intents of a Constitution that—as Thomas Jefferson reminds us—was written as an “act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State”?

A lot of Arizonans think so. “By requiring these ‘prayers’ to recognize a ‘higher power,’ the House rules silence secular lawmakers and prejudicially deny them a platform to speak that is available to their religious colleagues,” explained Arizona Secular Coalition board chair Zenaido Quintana. Dozens of Arizonans joined Salman for an interfaith “Standing for Our First Freedom” event on the steps of the Arizona state Capitol Thursday. They read aloud from Salman’s humanist invocation and declared their solidarity with the legislator and with the Bill of Rights.

Surrounded by humanists, Christians, Muslims, and other advocates for religious pluralism and respect for secularism, Salman reminded the group that: “The Arizona House of Representatives is the people’s house. Opening prayers in the House should represent Arizonans of every faith’s perspective. This includes the hundreds of thousands of Arizonans who, like myself, do not believe in a supernatural god, but do believe in the power of humanity to do good in the world.” THE STAKES ARE HIGHER NOW THAN EVER. GET THE NATION IN YOUR INBOX.

Salman told the Phoenix New Times that she plans to formally object on constitutional grounds to the chamber’s prayer rules. And Maggie Garrett, the legislative director for Americans United for Separation of Church and State weighed in with an enlightened explanation of the issues that the Arizona cases raises for legislative chambers not just in that state but nationally.

“Religious freedom is a cherished American ideal. It guarantees that everyone’s tradition, whether Christian, Jewish, Native American, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, or humanist, must be treated equally. And yet, the Arizona House spurned this principle,” Garrett observed. “An invocation’s purpose is to solemnize the legislature’s work and set the tone for cooperative public service among the legislators. All Arizona representatives should be treated equally and have the opportunity to provide their chosen prayer before their House colleagues. Nontheists, like Salman, want to be treated the same as everyone else. Excluding them is religious discrimination, plain and simple.”

Indeed, noted Garrett, “the actions on the House floor didn’t just send a message to Salman that her beliefs regarding religion are unwelcome in the Arizona House of Representatives. These actions sent the message to the many Arizonans who are atheists, humanists, agnostics, or belong to minority faiths that they are outsiders, not welcomed by the very people elected to represent them. The House invocations, which supporters promise are a moment of unity, inevitably serve to divide legislators and constituents [along] religious lines.”