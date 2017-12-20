Ready to Resist? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

On Monday, an Amtrak train, traveling well above the posted speed limit, derailed, resulting in multiple fatalities and scores more injured among the passengers and crew. Ad Policy

If that sounds familiar—infuriatingly familiar—it should.

Monday’s derailment—which left three dead and approximately 70 wounded—occurred when a passenger train traveling at more than 80 miles per hour jumped a curve south of Tacoma, Washington, that had a listed speed limit of 30 miles per hour. That description bears unsettling similarities to a May 2015 accident, when an Amtrak commuter train moving over 100 miles per hour hit a part of the tracks outside Philadelphia that had a posted limit of 50 miles per hour. That derailment killed eight and injured over 200.

Heightening the connection between these two deadly derailments is the absence of decades-old safety technology that likely could have saved not only the lives of the 11 people lost in those two events but prevented at least 25 other accidents over the last 12 years, which resulted in 65 fatalities. Related Article The New Sewer Socialists Are Building an Equitable Internet Evan Malmgren

In an era where there is apparent bipartisan consensus on the need to repair and upgrade the country’s transportation infrastructure, a train safety system known as positive train control (PTC) seems like an obvious investment. PTC is a collection of computers, sensors, transponders, and radios that coordinate to monitor train speed and location to prevent accidents caused by excessive speed, misaligned switches, and other potentially adverse track situations. In the case of both the Washington and Pennsylvania derailments, a functioning PTC system would likely have detected the unsafe speeds and automatically slowed or stopped the trains.

The technology—which has existed in some form since at least 1970—was included in a 2008 act of Congress that mandated PTC be operational on almost all United States rail lines by the end of 2015. But between the final regulations’ being adopted in 2010 and the Philadelphia derailment just seven months before that 2015 deadline, the system had been installed on only a small fraction of the nation’s railways. Investigative reports immediately after the Philly accident raised questions about why so little had been done and renewed calls for rapid deployment of PTC, but the response from Capitol Hill that year betrays a set of different concerns.