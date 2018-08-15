Most Popular

Image tweeted by @infographic_ksa on Twitter, now deleted, amid hostility between Saudi Arabia and Canada. (Twitter / @infographic_ksa)

Neither of these developments sparked a public backlash from the US State Department. Nor was there much heard from foreign-policy wonks, think-tank analysts, or media pundits in Washington—many of whom are funded by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other wealthy Gulf nations. There might have been snickers on social media, but these events provoked no noticeable debate about how unconditional “friendships” with these countries could lead the United States into policy decisions that make it and the world less safe.

Instead, continued US support for the massacre and man-made famine in Yemen is conducted in the name of “supporting our Gulf partners” against an Iranian menace, an image that has been created by Washington think tank–written op-eds and Gulf-funded K Street lobbyists. What’s more, the countries that had been pushing the United States to kill the Iran nuclear deal—Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and, perhaps most openly, Israel—having succeeded in getting Trump to do it, are now pounding the drums louder than ever for direct conflict with Iran.

Proponents of maintaining an unquestioning alliance with the Gulf will say the United States needs to look the other way because these states help the country fight terrorism. But using countries like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the first line of defense against this nation’s perceived threats runs counter to US national-security interests, and worse, contrary to American values.

Indeed, so many Washington pundits and establishment politicians on both sides of the aisle are so fearful of losing these “friends” in the fight against terrorism that they willfully ignore blatant evidence that these countries’ policies actively undermine their own stated security interests and subvert the rationale for why America supposedly needs these countries as partners in the first place.

And so the self-fulfilling prophecy carries on: The United States provides arms, holds honor cordons, and offers unquestioning fealty to Gulf governments—all in the name of security—while making itself complicit in abuses that fuel the security challenges it says it seeks to address. The groupthink has become so corrosive to Washington’s foreign policy-making apparatus that nothing seems to shock or sway it into a deep rethinking of whom to consider allies or how the US engages with the world.

This month’s events should make clear that the endless impunity for the Gulf states—and America’s blind faith in their “friendship”—must be reexamined. Washington cannot continue with business as usual, oblivious to how a captured foreign policy creates problems for the United States abroad, and at home.