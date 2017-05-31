Most Popular

This is the backdrop for the next major test of the endurance of the resistance against Trump. On Saturday, organizers of The March for Truth expect people to take to the streets in 140 cities across the United States and abroad. Their demands will be simple and uncommonly focused. They're calling for an independent commission to look comprehensively at the questions of outside interference in the election modeled on the 9/11 Commission; for the existing congressional inquiries to be "properly resourced and pursued free of partisan interests"; for any unclassified information pertaining to irregularities surrounding Trump's election or conflicts of interest in office to be made publicly in a timely manner; the release of Trump's tax returns in order "to clarify his business interests and obligations to any foreign entity," and for any criminal actions that might be unearthed to be fully prosecuted.

The protests began as the brainchild of three people who became friends on Twitter. Jordan Uhl, Justin Hendrix, and Andrea Chalupa had no prior organizing experience before launching the March for Truth. Uhl laughed when he told me he doesn’t even like protests. “I’m not a big crowds person,” he said.

Uhl says they were motivated by the lack of seriousness they saw in the Congressional probes. Tim Mak’s piece about how woefully understaffed the Senate investigation was an important tell. “We realized we should do something,” says Uhl. “We said that we should organize a protest or something, not thinking that it would be very big. So Andrea and Justin took New York, and I would do DC, and we just put it out on Twitter that we’re going to do this March for Truth, and if you care about this issue and this is what you want from your elected officials, then you should organize one in your city.”

Then James Comey was fired, and within a few days Marches for Truth were in the works in 40 cities. At that point, says Uhle, “a bunch of other groups with more experience doing these kinds of things approached us and we took on a number of partners.” They included Indivisible, the Townhall Project, the Working Families Party and a dozen others which are listed here. The Women’s March served as an inspiration, and the resistance groups stepped in with much needed infrastructure. “It’s a new type of activism,” Uhl says. “This is about as grassroots as you can get.”

Big turnouts this Saturday would run headlong into Donald Trump’s claim, echoed by others, that allegations of Russian interference in the election and Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns are both stories that the public at large doesn’t care about and are just an obsession of Democratic leaders and Beltway reporters.

And it’s an especially important time to keep up the pressure on Congress. With a constant dribble of damning stories about people close to Trump making covert contacts with Russian officials, every day it becomes harder for Republicans to run interference for the White House. Tens of thousands of people taking to the streets to demand transparency might offer some clarity on where the American public is, and could prove to be a tipping point in their thinking.

You can find a march near you at this link or click here for tips on organizing an event in your own community.