Most Popular

5 The Devastating Process of Dying in America Without Insurance

The simple truth is that cutting the NEA and the NEH will do nothing to help balance the budget, although it will severely affect states that depend on these agencies to fund cultural or educational programs. Often, it is through such programs that children from poor or underserved communities get access to arts or music education, which in turn boosts school performance. And that includes the children of the coal miners and steelworkers that Mulvaney claims to care about so much.

The federal budget is a reflection of an administration’s policies and priorities, so it is useful to look at how money that might be cut from the arts and humanities would otherwise be allocated. Consider the F-35, a fighter jet developed for the government by Lockheed Martin, at a cost of $102 million to $132 million per plane. That staggering cost might be acceptable if the F-35 proved to be successful, but almost from the start it has been plagued with serious safety and performance problems. The entire F-35 program will end up costing taxpayers $1.5 trillion. Why is it that we can always find money for defense projects like these, which have failed to meet their goals, but not for arts programs that have a proven track record?

Or take a look at the president’s extravagant spending on travel. He flies frequently to his resort in Mar-a-Lago, where he golfs and dines with dignitaries, celebrities, and members of his private club. The Washington Post reported that Trump’s trips to the resort have cost taxpayers as much in one month as the Obamas’ trips averaged in one year. Are we expected to continue to pay for the president’s extravagant lifestyle by cutting poor or underserved communities’ access to arts and the humanities?

Not only are these programs beneficial to communities and private citizens; they also often result in huge financial benefits for states. It was with a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts that Robert Redford launched the Sundance Institute for independent filmmakers in 1981. Over the past 36 years, the institute and its associated film festival have generated millions of dollars in revenue for hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in Utah. GET A DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION FOR JUST $9.50! Subscribe

Look, I’m not an unbiased party to this debate. Arts funding matters a great deal to me. In 2006, for instance, I received a grant from the Oregon Institute of Literary Arts that was partly funded by the NEA. It was a grant of $1,300, which I used to pay for child care so that I could work on my second book, Secret Son. I’ve also taken part in panel discussions sponsored by Oregon Humanities and Nevada Humanities, both of them funded by the NEH. The University of California, Riverside, where I teach, has received fellowships from the NEA and the NEH, which have been used to fund projects like cataloging and preserving Southern California newspapers, developing a humanities curriculum for the School of Medicine to help doctors communicate better with patients, and using facial-recognition software to identify unknown subjects in portrait art.

The arts and the humanities are not partisan. You don’t need to be a Democrat or a Republican to enjoy them. Nor are they a luxury. They are essential to our lives, enabling us to connect with one another and enriching the range of our critical conversations. In the Trump era, we need them more than ever.