Donald Trump’s campaign-era neo-isolationism is long over. He seems to want a war now, and if he can’t have one with North Korea because the pesky possibility of a diplomatic solution got in the way, Syria will do, and the recent alleged chemical-weapons attack by Bashar al-Assad’s army on the city of Douma, near Damascus, seems to have provided the pretext. But war with Syria means the potential for war with Iran, and even with nuclear-armed Russia—so this is serious. And it’s not just talk. Trump has been assembling a war cabinet and recruiting security advisers—John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, Gina Haspel—known for choosing war over diplomacy and torture over international law.
Trump has been conducting foreign and domestic policy by tweet for some time; now he’s even flip-flopping by tweet. First it was the threat that “Animal Assad” would pay the biggest price for the Douma attack. Then, after a Russian diplomat said that Moscow would shoot down any missiles heading for Syria, Trump tweeted, “Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’” He warned that a decision would come in 24–48 hours, then pulled back to threaten an attack that could be “very soon or not so soon at all!”
The shift from imminent to “let’s wait” might be driven by efforts to get France and Britain—whose leaders are champing at the bit to join Trump’s crusade but whose parliaments are appropriately wary—on board. Less likely is the possibility that the White House is actually waiting for information from chemical-weapons inspectors.
Far more significantly, all of these threats are taking place before we know what actually happened in Douma. Days after reports of a chemical-weapons attack surfaced on April 7, Defense Secretary James Mattis admitted that the Pentagon was “still assessing” the claims. They still didn’t even know what chemicals, if any, were actually used.
As of April 12, five days later, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the chemical-weapons watchdog with a UN mandate and the only internationally credible agency on this issue, announced that its team was heading to Syria and hoped to begin its investigation in Douma by April 14. If all goes well, we may get answers to at least some of the currently unknown questions: Were chemical weapons definitely used? What were they made of? How were they delivered? Who was impacted? We probably won’t learn who was responsible in the initial report—the OPCW’s mandate rarely includes that question.
The problem is, knowing what happened, or indeed even knowing who was responsible, doesn’t come with an obvious checklist of what to do about it. This is a classic “even if” situation: Even if we knew chemical weapons were used, and even if we knew who ordered them, that still doesn’t tell us how to respond in a way that would uphold international law, prevent future violations of the anti–chemical weapons treaty, hold the perpetrators accountable, and provide some modicum of justice to the victims. Accomplishing any, let alone all, of those goals would be a very tough lift.