But while we don’t know yet exactly what happened, what we do know already is what not to do. We must not violate international law, risk killing more Syrians, prolong rather than help end the war, undermine the international institutions that could someday help create real systems of accountability, or engage in the kind of escalation that could lead to a direct war between the two largest nuclear powers, the United States and Russia… and that’s just the list of actions already under discussion in the White House, and perhaps under way in the Mediterranean. We should not do any of them. Current Issue View our current issue

The fact is that the United States is already at war in Syria, and has been since August 2014. There are at least 2,000 US troops already on the ground, and the United States, working with its Syrian Kurdish militia partner, has been conducting air and drone attacks against ISIS on an almost daily basis. That war has already killed plenty of Syrian civilians. According to the British monitoring group Airwars, US and US-backed coalition air and artillery strikes have likely killed between 3,940 and 5,937 Syrian civilians, maybe more, since August 2014.

Just two months into Trump’s presidency, in March 2017, three US-led air strikes attacked a school near Raqqa, killing 150 people, according to a UN war-crimes investigation. That was roughly five times the number acknowledged by the Pentagon, which said that dozens of militants, not civilians, were killed.

After the Douma attack, in what was reported in The Washington Post as a “somber tone,” Trump said, “we are very concerned when a thing like that can happen. This is about humanity. We’re talking about humanity. And it can’t be allowed to happen.” Chemical weapons are indeed horrifying, and they are legitimately singled out—along with other weapons, like cluster bombs, which the United States uses with impunity, or white phosphorus, an Israeli favorite in Gaza—for their particularly indiscriminate nature. But we cannot accept the hypocrisy of presidents, generals, diplomats, members of Congress from both parties, pundits, or anyone else who rages against a still-unconfirmed chemical attack, even as they remain silent about, or even in some cases applaud, the killing of Syrian and Iraqi civilians by US drones and bombers, of Palestinian journalists and children by US-armed Israeli sharpshooters, of Yemeni families by Saudi and UAE bombers refueled in midair by US Air Force pilots.

A US escalation in Syria—and that is what new US and allied air strikes would be, regardless of the claimed interest in deterring future chemical-weapons use—would be illegal, violating both US domestic and international law. The Constitution makes clear that only Congress, not the president, can declare war. The War Powers Resolution allows a president to use military force on a very temporary basis without congressional approval only when one of three very specific criteria are met—an “attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces”—none of which apply in Syria. The fact that Congress has in recent decades largely abandoned that right and allowed presidents to go to war without its consent does not make unilateral White House wars legal.

There are of course important exceptions. The Congressional Progressive Caucus issued a powerful statement in response to the chemical-weapons allegations, calling on President Trump “to immediately reverse his policy of denying protections to Syrian refugees fleeing violence. Syria’s civil war continues to be a complex regional conflict, and it has become increasingly clear that U.S. military interventions will likely add to the mass suffering in Syria.”

The CPC went on to recognize that the “past two decades of U.S. military intervention in the Middle East—including President Trump’s unauthorized airstrikes on Syria last year—only confirm the failure of this approach to advance humanitarian outcomes. The U.S. should instead redouble its efforts to engage our allies and enforce international prohibitions on chemical weapons diplomatically and ensure that proper investigations can proceed.” And, crucially, the congressional critics reminded the president “that any U.S. use of force must be authorized by Congress first, as required by the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution.”

In terms of international law, there is no legal justification for the current US troop presence in Syria, let alone additional air strikes. Anticipating that concern, Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee that attacking Syria would be justified as self-defense because the 2,000 US troops on the ground in Syria must be protected. What he ignored, of course, is that the self-defense exception to the UN Charter’s prohibition on any country’s attacking another does not apply to the illegal presence of one country’s soldiers in another country. American soldiers in Syria have not been attacked by Assad’s army, but even if they had been, self-defense does not apply. And even if it is proven that the Assad regime violated the chemical-weapons treaty in the Douma attack, no individual country has the right to enforce that treaty’s provisions or deter further violations. Such unilateral actions are also violations of international law. Equally important, they would do nothing to provide real justice or protection for the victims.

We are hearing from US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley words that resonate dangerously with those we heard at the UN Security Council back in 2002 and 2003, when the United States was trying to justify war against Iraq. “History will record this as the moment when the Security Council either discharged its duty or demonstrated its utter and complete failure to protect the people of Syria,” she said. “Either way, the United States will respond.” That’s chilling: either way, with or without legality, with or without allies, with or without legitimacy.

New US attacks on Syria will not protect the Syrian people. They will only kill more Syrians, threaten a direct US-Russian conflict, and undermine—not strengthen—international efforts to prevent the use of chemical weapons. We still need diplomacy, not war.