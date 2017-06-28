Most Popular

Any serious journalist who honestly wanted to examine the dangers that this particular form of mass insanity, led by a psychopathic president and a professional provocateur, poses to public life would have to ask how statements so obviously ridiculous could command the assent of so many. Unfortunately for America, Megyn Kelly—the former Fox News anchor who conducted a much-hyped interview with Jones for her new show on NBC—is not such a journalist. As I’ve had all too many occasions to observe in this column, Kelly is only marginally less irresponsible than Jones, Drudge, and Trump. Deeply committed to the “verifiable fact” that Santa Claus was white, and that the New Black Panther Party is a threat to white people’s voting rights (the subject of 45 separate Kelly File reports back when she was on Fox News), NBC’s new star hire also thinks the kind of pepper spray used on student protesters is “a food product,” and that the community-activist group ACORN was in the business of sending “child rapists” to conduct the United States Census. It’s not hard to understand why Kelly would say to Jones, as she did on a tape he leaked, “I’ve always been a fan of yours until everything happened.” In her shameless suck-up to Jones, Kelly also promised not “to portray [him] as some kind of bogeyman,” and even offered to let him see which clips of their conversation she planned to use before the interview ran.

That neither Kelly and her producers nor NBC executives saw how damaging it would be to treat Jones’s violent delusions as just another point of view shows how thoroughly Fox News has corrupted the idea of truth in our society, and how little a sense of social responsibility burdens the consciences of the executives who run network news. What was perhaps most interesting about the whole affair was how quickly NBC caved in to complaints that the feature would likely celebrate Jones rather than expose him. According to a “Page Six” story in the New York Post (which none of the relevant parties has denied), Kelly’s segment on Jones was “completely overhauled” as a result. The sole reason for this, apparently, was the Sandy Hook business. Kelly reportedly called several of the victims’ families and invited one father of a murdered child on the show to share his pain. Kelly’s interview with Jones barely appeared in the segment at all. Related Articles Megyn Kelly Isn’t a Crusading Journalist. She’s a Bullhorn for Bigots. Katherine Stewart Why the Mainstream Media Adore Megyn Kelly Eric Alterman

At least we now know where the line is drawn when it comes to promoting crazy, destructive right-wing propaganda on network news. One may not deny the reality of a massacre of schoolchildren—so long as the massacre occurs in the United States and is not perpetrated abroad by “our side.” We also now see how easy it is to “work the refs” from the left, just as the right has been doing for decades. Consider how far NBC went to assuage the anger that the network experienced before the broadcast. Jones had every right to feel seduced and abandoned by Kelly and NBC. But he should have known better than anyone that the entire exercise had next to nothing to do with journalism. Rather, it was yet another piece of “performance art” designed to hawk a product—just one with a prettier face and better production values.