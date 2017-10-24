Most Popular

In its confrontation with the human flow, Europe is betraying its own principles upholding dignity, equality, and justice.

In another haunting scene, French law enforcement ruthlessly demolish a refugee encampment in Calais, aiming to evict the thousands of migrants sheltered there. In the midst of the tumult, the grounds burst mysteriously into flames—the cause was rumored to be tear gas—leaving the former homes smoldering through the night. Ai WeiWei overlays this hellish imagery with an excerpt of the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights, making explicit his larger argument: in its confrontation with the human flow, Europe is betraying its own principles of upholding dignity, equality, and justice. (The vicious crackdowns and anxious dismay of European authorities are all the more striking when compared with the stoic resignation of host countries like Jordan, already accustomed to having millions of displaced people in their midst.)

The film is also notably conscious of the redundancy of this suffering, giving attention to populations like the Rohingya and Palestinians, who have long been displaced, persecuted, and occupied by malevolent forces. Ai WeiWei notes the structural violence of places like Gaza, described by local women as a “prison” and by an Israeli activist as a “Third World country on the way to collapse.” He also visits Lebanon, where generations of Palestinians remain locked in some of the world’s oldest and most crowded camps. We’ve failed these people before, the film seems to say, and the walls used to obscure their suffering will not absolve us. (Perhaps Ai WeiWei was predisposed to notice the brutality of these prolonged detentions—in his interview with The Nation, he recalls his imprisonment by the Chinese government, describing the loss of mobility as another kind of displacement.)

Ai WeiWei’s incrimination of European and Israeli wall-building leads inevitably to a critique of US border policy. The film closes at the Mexican-American border, where Ai WeiWei meets migrant families squatting on the edge of empire, hoping, like all the rest, to attain a life of safety and dignity. These would-be immigrants are cheerful, unthreatening, and unentitled, a striking foil to the wary American officer in his four-wheeler, armed and girded with protective gear. (At a Q&A after the New York premier of Human Flow, Ai WeiWei hinted that his next film will be dedicated to the issue of the US border.)

In the end, the film’s primary argument might be summed up in the word magnitude. The average sojourn of a refugee is 26 years, we are told, and millions of lifetimes are today being lived out in a state of rootlessness and, often, extreme suffering. The walls, fences, and brute force currently used to control this tide are shown to be not only barbaric but futile. Our global proximity is now irreversible, and demands moral responsiblity. Our collective destruction or thriving are possibilities bound up in our ability to reckon with the fact that this “flow” cannot be simply staunched, or solved abstractly. The questions posed by this 65 million–person wave are inescapable, and inescapably human.