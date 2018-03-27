This past weekend, over a million people gathered in DC and around the world for the March For Our Lives led by the student survivors of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. This week’s Take Action Now focuses on next steps, along with actions you can take to oppose Trump’s warmongering cabinet picks. Ad Policy Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week, whatever your schedule. Sign up here to get actions like these in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

The day after the March For Our Lives, students in Wisconsin began a 50-mile march from Madison to Janesville, the hometown of House Speaker Paul Ryan, in order to keep the national spotlight on gun violence and call out the powerful speaker for blocking gun reform. The students will arrive in Janesville tomorrow; in the meantime, share their Twitter and Facebook posts with your networks using the hashtag #50More.

GOT SOME TIME?

Trump’s recent cabinet picks are terrifying: John Bolton has argued for a preemptive war with North Korea, Gina Haspel played a role in Bush-era torture, and Mike Pompeo has said that all Muslims are “potentially complicit” in terrorism. Call your senators at 202-224-3121 to demand two things: first, that they reject Haspel and Pompeo’s confirmations as CIA director and secretary of state (Bolton doesn’t need Senate confirmation). Second, urge them to pass the Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act to restrain Bolton and Trump’s ability to start a nuclear war.

READY TO DIG IN?

Members of Congress are on recess and March For Our Lives organizers are taking full advantage by calling for a Town Hall to address gun violence in every single district in the country on April 7. Sign up and get organizing in your community. If you’re not sure where to start, Town Hall Project has created a guide that covers everything from how to find a location to tips for connecting with other activists to ideas if your representatives refuse to meet.