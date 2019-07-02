Even when the garlic crop is good,

something else is always dying—

the peas withering in the afternoon we hoped

for rain instead of watering, the tomatoes

over-shaded. It should teach us something

about pathos or fate, but really

couldn’t we have tried harder? Predicted

the week of heat when the spinach bolted?

The trouble with gardening

is there’s rain and wind and sun to blame,

like the woman in the buffer zone

outside the clinic who spat at me and screamed

What kind of man is he to bring you here?

while I held your hand, and our daughter curled

in her crib at home with the sitter.

Afterward, I dozed against you

on a park bench overlooking the city

until I was ready to go back to work.

But that’s not gardening.

And still there’s the garlic—

those round, paper-skinned heads

you pulled this morning and carefully laid out

to dry on the driveway’s warm flat bed

below our window.