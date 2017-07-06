In 2012, Alexis Sumpter swiped her school-issued MetroCard through a subway turnstile in Harlem when she was stopped and then handcuffed by two plainclothes New York City police officers—they thought she was too old to be using a student subway pass. At the time, Sumpter was 15 years old. She said, according to an interview she did with staff at Georgetown Law, that her mother showed up to the station and after some time was able to convince the officers of her daughter’s age and she was let go. But it took a toll on her. After the ordeal, Sumpter went into therapy, which, she said, helped her heal from the incident. Ad Policy

According to a new report released by Georgetown University, such “adultification” of black girls is a common occurrence. Beginning when they are five years old and continuing through age 19, black girls are viewed as more adult than their white counterparts. And this “adultification” happens for a reason. Dating back to slavery, black women have been stereotyped as the “jezebel” (naturally hypersexual), the “sapphire” (angry and emasculating), or as the “mammy” (motherlike, asexual and nurturing). The report found that these stereotypes are alive and well today, and shape our perceptions of black girls as well as black women.

The study found that starting at age five, black girls were viewed by adults from different backgrounds as behaving and seeming older than they actually are, that they are assumed to know more about adult topics like sex, and that adults assume that they are likelier to take on the responsibilities of being an adult than other children their age. The study’s authors surveyed 325 adults from different racial, ethnic, and educational backgrounds; 74 percent were white and 62 percent were female.