Agreeing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders is not something that responsible people get into the habit of doing. But the president’s press secretary was more-or-less right to suggest that “this pathetic, reckless, and selfish op-ed” written by an anonymous “senior official in the Trump administration” for The New York Times was not exactly a profile-in-courage statement. The op-ed writer claimed to be “part of the resistance inside the Trump administration,” yet the resistance that he described was more self-congratulatory than consequential. Indeed, the writer’s enthusiasm for the administration’s right-wing agenda suggests that the trouble this senior official has with Trump is more a matter of style than substance. Ad Policy

The Trump lieutenant actually admitted that “It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room.” Well, yes, yes it is cold comfort to think that the republic is being preserved by a “steady state” cabal that thinks “the president’s instincts are good” on things like “tax cuts, deregulation, judges.”

The worst part of the Times column was a section that rejected an appropriate response to an “amoral” president who exhibits “erratic behavior,” acts in “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective” ways, and displays “impulses [that] are generally…anti-democratic.”

“Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the President,” wrote the anonymous official. “But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until—one way or another—it’s over.”

Just to be clear: Acting to remove an “amoral” president who exhibits “erratic behavior,” acts in “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective” ways, and displays “impulses [that] are generally…anti-democratic” does not “precipitate a constitutional crisis.” Enabling such a president to remain in office precipitates the crisis; taking steps to end so dangerous a presidency is how the “adults in the room” are supposed to address this kind of crisis.

This is an argument that has been made since the early days of the Trump presidency by serious constitutional scholars.

Wise members of Congress have taken an interest in the 25th amendment as a tool for checking and balancing errant presidents. And the wisest of their number, Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, has taken steps to strengthen that tool.