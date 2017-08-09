Most Popular

1 Trump Is Not the Problem

5 Nearly 50 Senators Want to Make It a Felony to Boycott Israel

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, like many players, has gone from giving the NFL the benefit of the doubt to thinking that something is rotten on Park Avenue. He said to ESPN:

“My original position was I thought that the situation last year with him taking a knee didn’t have anything to do with [his being unsigned]. After viewing what’s going on, I’ve got to take that back. I definitely think that the league, the owners are trying to send a message of, ‘Stay in between the lines.’”

We know why Kaepernick hasn’t been signed. It’s not only because he famously took a knee during the national anthem. It’s also because he backed his actions with words and deeds, saying things like: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

He then spent the season enduring death threats, inspiring other players to take action, and publicly giving money to organizations like Assata’s Daughters, a health clinic at Standing Rock. What we have, quite simply and obviously, is a case of NFL owners’ colluding to keep Colin Kaepernick out of a job. This blackballing is not just about punishing him as an individual. It’s the NFL sending a shot across the bow at every player who’s been inspired to speak out and be heard. It’s a warning that you should just collect your checks, get your concussions, and keep your mouths shut. It’s a statement by NFL owners that black lives matter only when they entertain or sell league-approved products—and not when they speak out against injustice. Related Article Colin Kaepernick Finally Has a Shot at Getting Signed, but a High-Profile Trump Apologist Stands in His Way Dave Zirin

As Tamika Mallory, co-president of the Women’s March, said of her support for the protest: “Colin Kaepernick used his constitutional right to free speech and took a knee on behalf of black lives. When the NFL has a history of excusing players for egregious behaviors (including violence against women), it is clear team owners are making a statement when it comes to Kaepernick. We as consumers, viewers and people of good moral conscience must make one as well.”

As for Kaepernick himself, I met the quarterback at one of his Know Your Rights camps. He is at peace with the choices he has made, even if it costs him his livelihood. That is a beautiful thing, but many others are not at peace with the choices made by the NFL ownership fraternity. They will be protesting the NFL’s choice to punish a player for daring to be more than a brand. They will be protesting the idea that our only response to injustice should be silence.

Editor’s Note: Dave Zirin is a partner of the August 23 rally, which you can learn more about by clicking here.