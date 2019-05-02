In the online-only second part of Zoë Carpenter’s investigation into abortion prosecutions in Ecuador, she’ll focus on the evolution of abortion-rights activism in the country. She reports on the group Las Comadres, a network that helps women self-induce abortion, though the procedure is illegal under most circumstances and punishable by six months to two years in prison. The group is challenging the legal status of abortion—and also the public silence that veils the issue in the country, where the procedure is both deeply stigmatized and quite common.
Part 2 will be published on Tuesday, May 7. Part 1 will also be published in full online on Tuesday, May 7.