Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

In the online-only second part of Zoë Carpenter’s investigation into abortion prosecutions in Ecuador, she’ll focus on the evolution of abortion-rights activism in the country. She reports on the group Las Comadres, a network that helps women self-induce abortion, though the procedure is illegal under most circumstances and punishable by six months to two years in prison. The group is challenging the legal status of abortion—and also the public silence that veils the issue in the country, where the procedure is both deeply stigmatized and quite common. Ad Policy

Part 2 will be published on Tuesday, May 7. Part 1 will also be published in full online on Tuesday, May 7.