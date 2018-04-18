Most Popular

It’s for this very reason that the ambitious young people who are the primary beneficiaries of DACA have made in-state tuition a policy priority for themselves. Now that Trump has ended DACA and the short-term fate of the program is tied up in the courts, these questions will become more pressing for the most exceptional undocumented young people.

If Murphy signs the bill into law, New Jersey will become the sixth state, after California, Texas, New Mexico, Minnesota, and Washington, to offer state financial aid to undocumented students. As it is, 20 states extend in-state tuition to state- and community-college students. In order to qualify, most policies require that a student show that they went to high school in the state. Current Issue View our current issue

According to Assemblyman Gary Schaer, a Democrat, roughly 600 young people would become eligible for New Jersey’s Tuition Aid Grants, at a total cost of roughly $4.5 million. Advocates of in-state tuition have long argued that encouraging young people, regardless of their immigration status, to pursue higher education pays off financially in the long run.

In Arizona, meanwhile, young immigrant-rights activists in the state have received the state’s Supreme Court ruling as a serious blow—the kind of loss that feels gratuitously cruel.

“We don’t know why they would continue using taxpayer money to fund this lawsuit knowing that DACA is already gone,” said Reyna Montoya, the founder of Aliento, a Phoenix-based immigrant-rights organizing group. Montoya, 26, is a DACA recipient. She holds two BA degrees from Arizona State University and a master’s from Grand Canyon University. The ruling does not affect her directly, but it still feels personal.

The policy at Maricopa County Community College, which describes itself as one of the largest community-college systems in the country, was narrow. It did not extend in-state tuition to all undocumented students, only those who had received DACA. (In Arizona, there are around 28,000 DACA recipients.) The state had already spoken on the issue. Whereas blue states have ramped up protections for undocumented immigrants, Arizona went the other way. Years before Arizona passed SB 1070, its “papers please” law, voters passed Proposition 300, a bill that prohibited undocumented immigrants from accessing public higher education as in-state residents. The state is one of six states, according to a 2015 analysis by the National Conference of State Legislatures, that have explicitly barred undocumented immigrants from accessing in-state tuition.

District officials decided that, for their purposes, undocumented immigrants with work permits (granted by DACA) could be considered residents. The narrow benefit was short-lived. Throughout the community-college system, in-county students pay $86 per credit hour, while out-of-state residents pay a whopping $327 per credit hour. According to Montoya, some 2,000 DACA recipients are currently enrolled in Arizona public higher education.

“It has people really concerned and many are wondering what they will do,” Montoya said. “Right now we’re telling our students to finish the semester strong, and we’ll try to work out scholarships.” But, Montoya added, nearly quadrupling tuition will slow many students down. Full-time students may need to become part-time students. Dreamers, as DACA recipients are often called, are not easily deterred, Montoya assured me: “We have some people who have graduated from university, but it took them more than eight years to do it. But it’s definitely very discouraging.”

Montoya spent much of the fall and winter in Washington, DC, lobbying for a legislative solution for DACA recipients who will soon lose their protective status, and said immigrant-rights activists must work in both the local and national politics. “It’s twofold. We definitely have to continue our work here at the local and state level, but we can’t just forget about the federal level,” Montoya said. “That’s where immigration starts in the first place. If we were documented, we wouldn’t be in this predicament.”

Mora, from New Jersey, had to put off her college dreams because of the cost. She’s been making money as a babysitter and an organizer with Make the Road New Jersey. She plans to start re-applying for colleges soon with the hope that her governor signs the bill into law.

Montoya, in Arizona, remains undeterred despite a year of serious setbacks at the state and federal level. “Because,” she said, “we can see what happens when Congress doesn’t have the courage to act and provide a solution.”