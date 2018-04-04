Most Popular

“Just hours before a 19-year-old boy took an AR-15 and murdered 17 of his former classmates, the #NRA endorsed my opponent for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Their last tweet before the #ParklandShooting was announcing their support for @JudgeScrenock,” noted Dallet, the mother of three teenage daughters.

Dismissing Screnock as “an extreme activist who has pledged to stand with the #NRA over the people,” Dallet tweeted after the primary: “That’s why I took the #NoNRAMoney pledge. I will not accept money from an organization that puts profits above the lives of Americans. Will you join me today in pledging that we won’t vote for any candidate who takes NRA money?”

She got responses like: “Give ’em Hell Judge Dallett!” And she never looked back.

The Wisconsin race was about more than guns. Dallet took on Trump and Trumpism, even airing a television ad that featured images of the president and a narrator saying: “He’s attacked our civil rights and our value. She’ll protect them.” When women marched to protest Trump and his policies, Dallet marched with them. “I wake up every day with gratefulness and joy for my family, and dread for my country. What nonsense will President Trump tweet today, and what group of Americans will he attack?” she said. “And I think most of us are disgusted at the lowering of our standards. Most of us agree that the distasteful attacks on women, immigrants, and the vulnerable need to stop.”

Dallet also distanced herself from Walker and the big-money politics he has brought to Wisconsin. While Screnock rejected a proposal to strengthen rules that require judges to recuse themselves from cases involving their major campaign donors and supporters, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel explained: “Dallet was very critical of the Supreme Court’s refusal to adopt a rule about when justices should recuse themselves from cases, and particularly of its vote to shut down the John Doe II investigation of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign.”

As Walker campaigned for Screnock, Dallet made her support for an independent judiciary central to her campaigning.

Several national Democrats endorsed Dallet, including Vice President Joe Biden and former attorney general Eric Holder. But when Holder came to the state, Dallet chose not to appear with him and reemphasized her commitment to drawing firm lines on ethics issues, telling reporters: “Certainly if millions of dollars were spent on my campaign by a party in a case that was sitting in front of me…then I would recuse myself. And I think that distinguishes me from Judge Screnock, who refuses to make those assurances.”

In a measure of how desperate Screnock supporters became as the race progressed, the conservative’s backers claimed that because Dallet had publicly refused money from the NRA, she had shown more bias on gun issues than Screnock, who had accepted NRA support but had “not stated his personal views on firearms.”

The argument was laughable, as were many of the last-minute efforts by Walker’s political team and corporate special-interest groups to smear Dallet. By speaking in smart, nuanced ways about gun issues, while at the same time refusing to bend to the NRA, Dallet framed an approach that was in tune with voters—in Wisconsin and, potentially, other states across the country where the NRA has historically bullied candidates of both parties.

On Election Day, she ran well in urban areas. But Dallet also won a number of rural counties in western and northern Wisconsin—many of which backed Donald Trump in 2016—where at least some pundits had presumed that the NRA endorsement of her opponent would sway the result in the other direction.

The calculus had changed. So it was that, before a cheering crowd on election night, the judge who will soon be Justice Rebecca Dallet declared: “Tonight we proved that when the people rise up and stand together, we can beat the special interests. We beat the NRA, and we beat the millions of dollars that were spent on this race—flooding into our state.”